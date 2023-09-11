Wizz Air says engine issues will reduce capacity by 10%

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Wizz Air says engine issues will reduce capacity by 10%

By Press Association
Wizz Air said its capacity would be 10% lower in the second half of the 2024 financial year (Alamy/PA)
A global issue with some Airbus plane engines will reduce the capacity of Wizz Air by around one tenth according to an initial estimate, the business said.

Wizz Air said that its capacity would be 10% lower in the second half of the 2024 financial year, after aerospace supplier RTX said it would have to perform quality control on engines installed in hundreds of planes across the world.

RTX said on Monday that a “rare condition in powder metal used to manufacture certain engine parts” had necessitated the checks.

It said that 600-700 Pratt & Whitney geared turbofan (GTF) engines would need to be removed to be examined between 2023 and 2026.

It added: “Pratt & Whitney is analysing the impact of powder metal on other engine models within its fleet, and other engine models currently are expected to be far less impacted.”

Wizz Air said the issue would end up grounding some of its aircraft.

The London-listed Hungarian airline told shareholders: “Wizz Air was informed by RTX that its Pratt & Whitney GTF engines will be subject to inspection intervals, resulting in engines being removed for shop visits during the remainder of 2023 and into 2024 that will likely cause some of its aircraft being grounded in this period.

“Wizz Air is currently assessing the implications to understand the extent of the impact on its fleet, with initial estimates indicating a potential capacity reduction of 10% for the second half of the 2024 financial year.”

It added: “Wizz Air will continue to work with Pratt & Whitney to minimise the impact to its fleet plan and costs to the business.

“The company continues to take proactive action to mitigate any financial and operational impact and will be seeking financial compensation from Pratt & Whitney.”