Miners bolster FTSE 100 as European stocks make gains

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Miners bolster FTSE 100 as European stocks make gains

By Press Association
The blue-chip index was bolstered by gains for miners (Yui Mok/PA)
The blue-chip index was bolstered by gains for miners (Yui Mok/PA)

Mining stocks helped lift London’s FTSE 100 higher on Monday as European markets kicked off the week on a positive footing.

The blue chip index was bolstered by gains for miners, with shares in Fresnillo, Rio Tinto, and Antofagasta all moving up by more than 3%.

It closed up 18.68 points, or 0.25%, at 7,496.87.

The more subdued day comes as investors are set to be watching key global economic data being released through the week.

The US will see the latest Consumer Prices Index (CPI) inflation data for August on Wednesday, an important dataset to influence the path for interest rates in the world’s biggest economy.

Meanwhile, the European Central Bank (ECB) will unveil its latest decision on interest rates for the eurozone on Thursday.

Other European markets were firmly in the green on Monday, with Germany’s Dax closing 0.39% higher and France’s Cac 40 up 0.52%.

Across the pond, the US’s S&P 500 was up 0.34% and the Dow Jones was flat by the time European markets closed.

Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG, said: “Today’s generally quiet session means that attention is focusing squarely on the US CPI data and the ECB decision due this week, and with the risk that both could deliver nasty surprises, risk appetite has been limited.”

The pound was up from the three-month lows hit last week, moving 0.5% higher against the US dollar to 1.2526. Sterling was up 0.1% against the euro to 1.166.

The price of Brent crude oil was down 0.23% to 90.44 US dollars per barrel.

Business Stock
Big Table Group will take over restaurant chain Frankie & Benny’s (Mike Egerton/PA)

In company news, the owner of Wagamama said it was going to give away Frankie and Benny’s to Bella Italia owner Big Table Group.

The Restaurant Group said it would pay Big Table £7.5 million for the chain to take over its leisure business, which primarily consists of the Italian-American restaurant chain’s 75 sites.

Activist investors have been pushing the company to get rid of the arm for months, and shares closed up 3.4% after the announcement.

Elsewhere, Vistry pleased investors as it said it would refocus on the affordable homes part of its business which has higher returns than the rest of the company.

The company will merge its housebuilding division with the partnership unit which works with local government authorities and housing associations.

It will also lead to cuts in the number of regional businesses that the company runs, and £25 million in cost savings.

Investors reacted with glee, sending shares soaring 13.9%, despite a fall in half-year profits.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were Fresnillo, up 25.6p to 580p, Rio Tinto, up 179.5p to 5,014p, Antofagasta, up 46.5p to 1513p, Smurfit Kappa, up 76p to 3,074p, and Anglo American, up 51p to 2,074p.

The biggest fallers on the FTSE 100 were Melrose Industries, down 26.8p to 484p, AstraZeneca, down 340p to 10,506p, Endeavour Mining, down 33p to 1,521p, Ocado, down 16p to 810.8p, and Croda International, down 92p to 5,148p.