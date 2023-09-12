Grocery price inflation falls to lowest level in a year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Grocery price inflation falls to lowest level in a year

By Press Association
(PA)
(PA)

Grocery price inflation has dropped to its lowest level in more than a year – but 95% of consumers remain concerned about rising supermarket bills, figures show.

Prices across grocers were 12.2% higher than a year ago for the four weeks to September 3, down from the previous month’s 12.7%, analysts Kantar said.

It is the sixth consecutive decline in the rate of price rises since the figure peaked at 17.5% in March.

Fraser McKevitt, head of retail and consumer insight at Kantar, said: “Grocery price inflation is down for the sixth month in a row, but 12.2% won’t be a number to celebrate for many households.

“Our data shows that 95% of consumers are still worried about the impact of rising grocery prices, matched only by their concern about energy bills.

“After a full year of double digit grocery inflation, it’s no surprise that just under a quarter of the population consider themselves to be struggling financially – although this is a very slight drop compared to May.”

Kantar said the discounters Aldi and Lidl had benefited from inflationary pressures, with knock-on effects for British shopping habits more generally.

Mr McKevitt said: “We’re now marking one year since Aldi became the fourth largest supermarket in Britain (behind Tesco, Sainsbury’s and Asda) and alongside Lidl, it has made some of the biggest market share gains over the past 12 months as consumers continue their hunt for value.

“Between them, the discounters now capture 17.7% of the sector. We expect this performance to continue as inflation remains stubbornly high. However, growth rates for both the discounters have been slowing in recent months as they annualise against rapid rises last year.”

Own-label sales grew by 9.9% over the month, with the products now making up 51% of all grocery sales, up from 48% in August 2013 and the equivalent to a £3 billion shift in sales away from brands, Kantar said.

The discounter model of offering everyday low value and fewer promotions has also caught on in the wider market, with just 26% of spending now going on deals compared with 38% 10 years ago.

Meanwhile, shoppers have been making the most of Wilko’s closing sales, with its share of non-food groceries like toiletries, healthcare and household goods jumping from 1.8% in July to 2.3% in August.

However, its sales remain down on last year, with Tesco, Aldi and bargain stores such as Poundland, B&M and Home Bargains the biggest winners of customers taking their spending elsewhere.

Sainsbury’s and Tesco were the fastest growing traditional retailers over the month at 9.1% and 9.3% respectively.

Waitrose’s growth accelerated to 5.6%, giving it 4.6% of the market.