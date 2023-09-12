Melrose reveals potential £200m hit from plane engine problems

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Melrose reveals potential £200m hit from plane engine problems

By Press Association
Melrose’s shares rose after the news (Yui Mok/PA)
Melrose Industries has said it could take a hit of around £200 million from problems with an aeroplane engine which is likely to ground hundreds of planes over the next few years.

The business said its subsidiary GKN Aerospace has a 4% share in the Pratt & Whitney engine programme, which means it could be liable for the same share of the costs of remedying the problems.

It stressed that this assumed the compensation due to customers is “all a programme cost” – spread out across all partner companies that help build the engine.

An announcement by aerospace supplier RTX on Monday revealed that between 600 and 700 of the geared turbofan (GTF) engines would need to be removed to be examined over the next three years.

It said that there had been an issue with a “rare condition in powder metal used to manufacture certain engine parts”, which had necessitated the checks.

On Monday London-listed Wizz Air said its capacity is likely to be around 10% lower in the second half of the year due to the grounding and maintenance of planes caused by the issues.

“RTX indicated to us and the market yesterday that the GTF rare parts issue is within the scope they outlined previously and the cash impact is now assumed to be spread over a longer term,” said Melrose chief executive Simon Peckham on Tuesday.

But the business stuck by its profit guidance for the year.

Mr Peckham said: “We confirm our confidence in achieving the previous profit and balance sheet guidance and look forward to commencing our share buyback programme in October.”