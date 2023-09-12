Smurfit Kappa reaches deal on megamerger with US rival WestRock

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Smurfit Kappa reaches deal on megamerger with US rival WestRock

By Press Association
Shares in Smurfit dropped on Tuesday. (John Walton/PA)
Shares in Smurfit dropped on Tuesday. (John Walton/PA)

London-listed Smurfit Kappa will form one of the world’s largest packaging companies as it announced a multi-billion tie-up with US rival WestRock.

The Ireland-headquartered business said that the merger would create a giant with around 34 billion US dollars (£27 billion) in combined revenue last year.

The deal will help Smurfit break into the US market in a big way, the company’s boss told broadcaster CNBC.

“We’ve always said we had a very big gap in our portfolio because we were not involved in the United States,” chief executive Tony Smurfit said.

“We’ve been looking over many years to figure out a way to get in there in a way that would reward our shareholders over the long term.”

But Smurfit shareholders seemed less than convinced by the desirability of the deal, as the company’s shares plummeted 810% to the bottom of the FTSE 100 on Tuesday afternoon.

Analysts said that investors were likely somewhat taken aback by the incentive handed to WestRock shareholders.

Investors will receive five dollars in cash plus one share in the new company, while Smurfit shareholders will simply receive one share in the new company.

But Smurfit bosses will be in control of the merged business, taking the positions of chairmanship of the board, the chief executive and chief financial officer.

Smurfit shareholders will own 50.4% of Smurfit WestRock, as the new business will be called, with WestRock shareholders holding the rest.

Mr Smurfit said: “This incredibly exciting coming together of our two great companies is a defining moment within the global packaging industry.

“Smurfit WestRock will be the ‘Go-To’ packaging partner of choice for customers, employees and shareholders.

“We will have the leading assets, a unique global footprint in both paper and corrugated, a superb consumer and specialty packaging business, significant synergies, and enhanced scale to deliver value in the short, medium and long term.”