Poundland owner Pepco to buy up to 71 Wilko stores

Poundland owner Pepco has agreed to buy up to 71 Wilko stores following the collapse of the high street chain.

PwC, administrators for Wilko, said that Pepco has sealed a deal which will see the stores reopened under the Poundland brand.

Workers at the stores will not be transferred directly as part of the move, but Poundland has said it will “prioritise” existing Wilko workers for roles when the shops are opened under the new brand.

Poundland said its new lease agreements are set to be completed in “early autumn”, aiming to open the stores by the end of 2023.

Poundland managing director Barry Williams said: “In the coming weeks we will work quickly with landlords so we can open these stores as Poundland’s with the new ranges that have been pivotal to our recent development.

“And once that process is complete, we will ensure a significant number of the Wilko colleagues will join our Poundland team.

“We recognise the last few weeks have been difficult for them and we will move quickly to secure new consents from landlords so we can offer them the certainty they deserve.”

It comes a day after administrators confirmed all the group’s remaining shop, warehouse and support centre workers are set to lose their jobs after failing to secure a rescue deal.

Family-owned Wilko employed 12,500 staff and ran 400 shops before it hired administrators early last month after it came under pressure from weak consumer spending and debts to suppliers.

A short note to Wilko colleagues Today we obtained lease option agreements for up to 71 Wilko stores. 1/4 — Poundland (@Poundland) September 12, 2023

We promise we'll be working our tails off in the coming days to agree new terms with landlords so we can welcome as many of you as possible in those stores to our Poundland team. 2/4 — Poundland (@Poundland) September 12, 2023

We know the last few weeks have been tough for you and we'll do all we can to give you the certainty you deserve – as quickly as we're able. Thank you for all you've done for Wilko. 3/4 — Poundland (@Poundland) September 12, 2023

We're looking forward to being able to ask you to consider applying your talents and commitment as part of our Poundland team.https://t.co/4D96k777He 4/4 — Poundland (@Poundland) September 12, 2023

Administrators had previously struck a deal for fellow discount chain B&M to buy 51 other Wilko stores.

PwC said around 3,200 Wilko staff currently work across the sites acquired by B&M and Pepco.

Edward Williams, joint administrator, said: “Alongside the previously announced agreement with B&M, we’re confident this sale will create a platform for future employment opportunities for people including current Wilko team members at up to 122 locations.

“We will continue to engage with other retailers around any interest in other Wilko sites and are confident of completing a sale of the brand and intellectual property within the coming days.”

The announcement comes on the final day of trading for 24 Wilko stores, in the first phase of the chain’s mass closures.