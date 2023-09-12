Banks help lift London’s FTSE 100 while other European stocks slide

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Business & Environment Business

Banks help lift London’s FTSE 100 while other European stocks slide

By Press Association
The FTSE 100 was boosted by banking sector shares (John Stillwell/PA)
Shares in London’s FTSE 100 bucked the European trend on Tuesday as the index posted a rise on the day helped by the banking sector and Primark owner AB Foods.

The FTSE 100 closed the day up 0.4%, a rise of 30.66 points, to end on 7,527.53.

It was a rise helped by London’s banking stocks, which put in a strong performance during the day.

Barclays rose 2.5% even as unions said the bank planned to make around 450 redundancies, but with a separate wider strategic review reportedly in the works which could mollify investors.

Meanwhile, AB Foods leapt to the top of the blue-chip index with shares up more than 5% after the group raised its profit guidance again, after cheering a “very good year” with costs easing and sales rising at Primark.

Other European stock markets slipped into the red on Tuesday. Germany’s Dax fell by 0.54% and France’s Cac 40 dipped 0.35% at close.

It was a mixed start to trading over in the US, with the S&P down 0.23% and Dow Jones up 0.26% by the time European markets closed.

The pound tumbled against the US dollar earlier in the day but recovered some ground by the evening, although it was still down 0.2% to 1.249 dollars. Sterling was flat against the euro to 1.1634.

The price of Brent crude oil surged by 1.62% to 92.1 US dollars per barrel.

A Wickes store
DIY retailer Wickes stood by its full-year profit guidance despite its half-year profits taking a hit (Wickes/PA)

In company news, shares in Smurfit Kappa slid after the packaging giant announced a multi-billion tie-up with US rival WestRock.

The merger, which will create the combined business Smurfit WestRock, is expected to help Smurfit break into the US market and was described as a “defining moment within the global packaging industry” by boss Tony Smurfit.

But shareholders did not seem enthused by the deal and its shares slumped by a 10th, hitting the bottom of the FTSE 100.

Home improvement retailer Wickes enjoyed a modest uplift in its share price after telling shareholders it was standing by its full-year profit expectations despite taking a hit from separating its IT systems from former owner Travis Perkins.

The chain said its first-half pre-tax profit had slid by more than a third, but it stressed that demand for its low-cost DIY products was steady as total sales edged up. Its share price moved 3.5% higher on Tuesday.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were Associated British Foods, up 107p to 2,108p, Airtel Africa, up 3.9p to 118p, Vodafone Group, up 2.25p to 77.38p, BT Group, up 3.05p to 116.15p, and Barclays, up 3.68p to 153.58p.

The biggest fallers on the FTSE 100 were Smurfit Kappa Group, down 300p to 2,768p, Antofagasta, down 60.5p to 1,449p, Croda International, down 112p to 5,030p, Johnson Matthey, down 37p to 1,711p, and DS Smith, down 5.9p to 284.6p.