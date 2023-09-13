Zara parent firm posts profit jump after strong sales

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Zara parent firm posts profit jump after strong sales

By Press Association
A branch of Zara on Oxford Street, central London. The retailer saw profits lift higher on Wednesday (Yui Mok/PA)
Zara owner Inditex has revealed a sharp rise in profits on the back of strong sales of its spring-summer product lines.

The world’s largest fashion business, which also owns the Pull & Bear and Bershka brands, saw pre-tax profits jump by 39% to 3.3 billion euros (£2.85 billion) over the first half of 2023.

It came as the retail firm also slowed down price increases to customers after efforts to reduce cost inflation.

Inditex told shareholders on Wednesday that sales grew by 13.5% over the half year to 16.9 billion euros (14.6 billion), with growth both in stores and online.

A branch of Bershka on Oxford Street, central London (Yui Mok/PA)

It said this included a 13.1% increase in sales at Zara to £12.4 billion euros (£10.7 billion).

Oscar Garcia Maceiras, chief executive officer of Inditex, said: “The 2023 H1 results demonstrate that the talent of our teams continues to consolidate the improvements in the performance of our business model.

“The ongoing commitment to creativity, quality and customer experience, as well as the determined progress in sustainability, drives a strategy that is taking our business to the next level.”

Aarin Chiekrie, equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said: “Sales growth continues to outpace higher operating costs.

“It’s a testament to the success of the group’s optimisation strategy, which prioritises closing smaller stores to focus on bigger ones in prime locations.

“That tactic’s set to continue, with floor space expected to grow 3% this year despite a much lower number of open stores.

“It’s bold moves like that which are helping the group to maintain its impressive margins.”