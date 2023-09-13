Special edition of Big Issue to focus on housing

The Big Issue is stepping up its campaign calling for action to tackle housing insecurity.

A special edition of the magazine has been published and a petition has been started to highlight the shortage of social and council housing.

The Big Issue said the UK’s housing crisis has been building for years, with research suggesting there are around 8.5 million people in the UK with some kind of unmet housing need.

Terraced houses and rooftops in Everton, Liverpool (Peter Byrne/PA)

The special edition looks at whether community land trusts are the next social housing revolution, how factory-built, modular homes could get people off the streets or whether excess office space could provide conversion opportunities.

Paul McNamee, editor of the Big Issue said: “Our special edition addresses the important issues that are affecting people in insecure housing situations.”