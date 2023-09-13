Former Patisserie Valerie chief financial officer among four charged with fraud

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Former Patisserie Valerie chief financial officer among four charged with fraud

By Press Association
The cake shop was put into administration in January 2019 (Mike Egerton/PA)
The former chief financial officer of the company behind bakery Patisserie Valerie has been charged with fraud alongside three others, including his wife.

The Serious Fraud Office (SFO) said that it had charged Christopher Marsh, Louise Marsh, who is an accountant, with conspiracy to defraud, as well as Mr Marsh’s former number two Pritesh Mistry and financial consultant Nileshkumar Lad.

The SFO accused the four of “conspiring to inflate the cash in Patisserie Holdings’ balance sheets and annual reports from 2015 to 2018,” it said on Wednesday.

Patisserie Valerie
Patisserie Valerie cakes on display (Nick Ansell/PA)

This included “providing false documentation to the company’s auditors”.

The SFO said that the company had reported holding £28 million in its accounts, but did not tell investors and creditors about £10 million in debts.

The SFO’s investigation was launched in 2018 into a case that saw the bakery chain tumble into administration with a £94 million hole in it accounts in early 2019.

The company and many of its shops were later bought out of administration by Causeway Capital Partners, an Irish private equity business, for £5 million.

The move safeguarded around 2,000 jobs and many of the company’s shops, but around 900 were lost.

Accountants at consultancy giant KPMG concluded that, among other things, the bakery had overstated how much it was owed by others and understated how much it owed.

Grant Thornton, which had been Patisserie Holdings’ auditor for more than a decade was fined £2.3 million by the Financial Reporting Council in 2021. The audits had “missed red flags,” the FRC said.

SFO director Lisa Osofsky said: “Patisserie Valerie’s abrupt collapse rocked our high streets, leaving boarded-up shops, devastating job losses and significant investor losses in its wake.

“Today is a step forward in getting to the bottom of this scandal.”

Lad, Mistry and Mr Marsh were also charged with five counts of fraud by false representation, and one count of making and supplying articles for use in frauds.

Mr Marsh faces a further charge of making false statements as a company director.