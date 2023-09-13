FTSE 100 avoids steep drop after GDP figures disappoint

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Business & Environment Business

FTSE 100 avoids steep drop after GDP figures disappoint

By Press Association
The FTSE 100 remained flat on Wednesday (Daniel Leal/PA)
The FTSE 100 managed to bounce back on Wednesday from the hit it took earlier in the day after the news that the economy had shrunk more rapidly than expected in July.

By the end of the day a strong performance from banks Barclays and HSBC, as well as some housebuilders, helped the FTSE finish more or less flat

It closed down just 0.02%, a 1.54 point drop that left the index at 7,525.99.

The index had earlier fallen as low as 7,490 after data from the Office for National Statistics revealed that the UK’s gross domestic product (GDP) fell by 0.5% in July, following a similar-sized rise the month before.

Economists expected GDP to have fallen during the month but only by 0.2%.

Shares had also been led downwards by oil giant BP, whose boss resigned on Tuesday evening in a shock move.

Questions still remain over Bernard Looney’s departure. The company said that he had in 2022 disclosed “a small number of historical relationships with colleagues”.

But Mr Looney later admitted he had not been entirely transparent and stepped down from his role.

The pound remained more or less flat against the dollar, ending the day at around 1.249.

Germany’s Dax and France’s Cac 40 both closed down 0.4%. In New York the S&P 500 gained 0.3% while the Dow Jones was up 0.2%.

In company news Redrow said that its earnings might more than halve due to a challenging property market.

The housebuilder said that pre-tax profit was down 4% to £395 million in the year to the start of July with profits also down slightly.

But it warned that worse was to come. Next year profit is expected to drop to between £180 million and £200 million.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were Melrose Industries, up 21.9p to 501.2p, Aviva, up 17.2p to 393.5p, Persimmon, up 41p to 1,064p, Taylor Wimpey, up 2.85p to 118p, and Berkeley Group, up 99p to 4,100p.

The biggest fallers on the FTSE 100 were Ocado, down 32.6p to 769p, IAG, down 4.55p to 153.8p, BP, down 14.6p to 508.2p, JD Sports, down 3.45p to 137p, and Halma, down 49p to 2,115p.