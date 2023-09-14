Poor advice and misleading promotions found by FCA in later life mortgage review

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Poor advice and misleading promotions found by FCA in later life mortgage review

By Press Association
The Financial Conduct Authority has worked with later life mortgage firms to improve their advice processes (Joe Giddens/PA)
The City regulator has worked with later life mortgage firms to improve their advice processes and prompted the removal or amendment of nearly 400 misleading promotions.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said its review had found many inaccurate or misleading promotions, product benefits being highlighted without any balancing description of the risks, and firms using their FCA regulated status “in a promotional manner”.

Financial promotions can significantly influence consumers’ understanding of the later life lending market, and of the options they have available, the regulator said.

A later life mortgage is a type of equity release for homeowners who want to release money tied up in their homes to help meet their needs.

These complex products are often sold to customers with a higher risk of being in vulnerable circumstances so it is essential they are fully informed and receive suitable advice, the FCA said.

The FCA’s review looked at firms responsible for around half of all lifetime mortgage sales.

It found “in many cases” advice did not meet the standards expected. For example, the regulator said it had found a lack of evidence that sufficient consideration of consumers’ individual circumstances had been given and advice lacked discussion of alternatives.

Sheldon Mills
Sheldon Mills from the FCA says the regulator expects all firms to comply with existing rules and guidance and higher standards under the consumer duty (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

The FCA has required those firms which fell short to improve the quality of their advice.

It is driving improvements to ensure advice is personalised and shows consideration of customers’ circumstances.

Sheldon Mills, executive director of consumers and competition at the FCA, said: “Releasing money tied up in your home later in life is a big decision and can have a financial impact on consumers and their families well into the future.

“Our review led to the largest later life mortgage firms making improvements to their sales and advice practices, and almost 400 promotions have been removed or amended where firms have identified issues with them. We expect all firms to assure themselves they comply with existing rules and guidance and higher standards under the consumer duty.”

The wide-ranging consumer duty was introduced over the summer to make sure financial firms put customers at the heart of what they do.

The majority of firms in scope of the later life mortgage review changed how their advisers are incentivised, the FCA said.

It added that anyone who believes they were poorly advised can complain to the firm and, if they are dissatisfied with their response, to the Financial Ombudsman Service.

Other lifetime mortgage advisers must pay close attention to the review’s findings and act immediately where they need to, the regulator added.