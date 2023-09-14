THG reduces headcount by 500 as losses rise and shares plunge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
THG reduces headcount by 500 as losses rise and shares plunge

By Press Association
Founder and chief executive officer Matthew Moulding said the results were strong (THG/PA)
Retailer THG said it had reduced its headcount by another 500 people since the start of the year as it reported a jump in its losses.

The Myprotein owner said that it now employed 2,500 fewer people than it did in early 2022, part of a cost-cutting drive which has included investment in automation.

By the end of December last year it had already reduced its headcount by 2,000 people.

It came as the company’s pre-tax losses shot up by nearly a quarter from £108 million to £133 million in the six months to the end of June.

Revenue was down 9.3% during the period as THG sold off some parts of its business. Shares plummeted 17%.

But chief executive Matthew Moulding said the results were “strong”, pointing to a significant rise in adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), a measure of profit which strips out many of a business’s costs.

“Inflationary pressures provided significant challenges to consumers and businesses alike over the past 18 months,” Mr Moulding said.

“Our strategy of supporting our consumers through 2022, sacrificing margins in the short-term, is bearing fruit.

“This is reflected in the strong first half results we’ve posted today, across adjusted EBITDA and cash.”

Despite its focus on keeping customers, THG said that it is trying to sell fewer beauty products at lower margins.

It blamed this for a more than 10% drop in revenue from its beauty division, which includes online shops Lookfantastic, Cult Beauty and Dermstore.

Despite this, margins dropped in the beauty division, from 2.9% to 2%, helping to reduce adjusted EBITDA by more than 40%.

“The beauty division was held back in the first half by short-term global de-stocking impacting manufacturing volumes,” Mr Goulding said.

“The situation has now started to reverse with the beauty division returning to growth since August, at the same time margin progression continues.”

Despite the reductions, THG kept to its adjusted EBITDA guidance for the year.