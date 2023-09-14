Profits crumble for housebuilder MJ Gleeson as first-time buyer demand falls

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Profits crumble for housebuilder MJ Gleeson as first-time buyer demand falls

By Press Association
Housebuilder MJ Gleeson has reported sliding profits and sold fewer homes over the past year (MJ Gleeson/PA)
Housebuilder MJ Gleeson has reported sliding profits and fewer homes sold as it blamed a drop in demand in the market on higher interest rates, the former chancellor’s “disastrous” mini-budget, and the end of the Help to Buy scheme.

The Sheffield-based firm, which sells more affordable new build homes, said it has been a year “characterised by volatility” but that the mortgage market has begun to steady.

The builder sold 1,723 homes over the year to the end of June, down nearly 14% compared to the 2,000 sold the previous year.

Reservations for new homes – an important indicator of demand in the market – also slowed to a lower rate over the summer months, compared to the same period last year.

The group’s profit before tax and exceptional items shrank by more than 43% to £31.5 million from £55.5 million the previous year.

“The combined impact of rising interest rates, the Government’s disastrous mini-budget in September 2022 and withdrawal of Help to Buy in October 2022, all led to a rapid slowdown in the housing market in the second quarter and a significant fall in demand,” the company said in its review of its house division.

There were fewer first-time buyers securing new homes, driven by the Government’s scheme closing to new applications in parts of the UK, the company said.

Instead, existing home-owners drove demand, and more than double the proportion of home reservations came from people over 55.

It led to a shift in buyer demographics over the past year, it said.

MJ Gleeson said there has been a shift in buyer demographics over the past year with fewer first-time buyers (MJ Gleeson/PA)

Mortgage rates spiked following the September mini-budget, under former prime minister Liz Truss and chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng, and as interest rates have been steadily hiked by the Bank of England to the current rate of 5.25%.

But MJ Gleeson said it is appears that interest rates are nearing their peak as inflation begins to fall.

“Equally, mortgage rates are starting to stabilise and reduce, which we anticipate will start to support a return in market confidence and activity,” it said.

Furthermore, the group said it is set to make more than £3 million in yearly cost savings after cutting down its regional management teams from nine to six, and pushing through redundancies.

Chief executive Graham Prothero said: “I am pleased to report a robust performance in a year characterised by economic volatility, a deterioration in buyer confidence and shifting buyer demographics.”