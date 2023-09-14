John Lewis says cost of shoplifting jumps £12m due to organised crime

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
John Lewis says cost of shoplifting jumps £12m due to organised crime

By Press Association
John Lewis department store signage in Leicester (Mike Egerton/PA)
John Lewis department store signage in Leicester (Mike Egerton/PA)

The John Lewis Partnership (JLP) said it is facing a £12 million jump in the cost of shoplifting as bosses at the retail giant blamed a surge in organised crime.

Dame Sharon White, chairwoman of the department store owner, told reporters that the recent spate in shoplifting at stores was driven by “crime groups” rather than thefts linked to the soaring cost of living.

The boss said she met with Sir Mark Rowley, commissioner of the Metropolitan Police, earlier this week to discuss shoplifting.

The retailer called on the Government to change legislation in the England and Wales to make it a criminal offence to abuse shopworkers, in line with current rules in Scotland.

Last month, the group’s supermarket arm Waitrose said it was offering free tea and coffee to police officers in an effort to boost their presence around stores.

The company said it mainly saw a rise in the cost of crime due to theft, as well as “related wastage”.

Ms White said: “Like other retailers, we have seen more activity linked to organised crime.

“We have raised the issue because the safety of our staff is incredibly important, as a business we also feel this is an important issue from a societal point of view.”

Lidl figures
Bosses at Lidl also said they were responding to increased shoplifting (Andrew Matthews/PA)

German discount supermarket chain Lidl said separately on Thursday that it was stepping up investment in store security amid increasing rates of shoplifting, by ramping up CCTV coverage and rolling out more body-worn cameras in its outlets.

Ryan McDonnell, chief executive of Lidl’s British business, said it was a “social issue” that the industry is working together to address.

He said: “There’s no doubt that it’s affecting the whole industry and we are not immune to it.

“The safety and security of our workers is a priority.

“We are working with the British Retail Consortium with the rest of our competitors in the sector coming together to look at how we can tackle it.

“We welcome the engagement from the Government and the police.”