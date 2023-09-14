Chick-fil-A to launch in UK in 2025 in renewed attempt to crack market

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Chick-fil-A to launch in UK in 2025 in renewed attempt to crack market

By Press Association
US fast-food giant Chick-fil-A will launch in the UK (Chick-fil-A/PA)

US fast-food giant Chick-fil-A is set to launch in the UK in a renewed attempt to enter the market, a few years after its debut pop-up in Reading closed amid a row over the group’s historical ties to anti-gay beliefs.

The first restaurants will open in early 2025, marking the first permanent store outside North America.

The 55-year-old family-owned business runs more than 2,800 restaurants across the US, Canada and Puerto Rico, and is popular for its original Chick-fil-A chicken sandwich.

It is aiming to open five restaurants in the UK in the first two years of launch, creating between 80 and 120 jobs per branch. It is understood the locations of the restaurants are still being decided.

Most of the UK sites will be owned and run as a franchise, it said.

Chick-fil-A opened a pop-up store in The Oracle shopping centre in Reading, Berkshire, in 2019, but closed after the six-month pilot period when the lease on the site was not extended.

Gay rights campaigners organised by Reading Pride protested outside the shopping centre and called for a boycott over the chain’s history of donating to groups it said were anti-LGBT rights.

Chick-fil-A
Chick-fil-A said it wants to open five UK restaurants in the first two years of launch (Chick-fil-A/PA)

The Oracle said at the time it was the “right thing to do” to not extend the lease beyond the six-month pilot.

The Cathy family, owners of the chain, have historically donated money to various organisations, some of which have been linked to anti-LGBT beliefs.

Chick-fil-A is still largely rooted in its founder’s Christian beliefs.

The restaurants do not open on Sundays, in a tradition to honour a day of rest, allowing staff to spend time with family or worship if they choose to.

In recent years the group has focused its charity work on education and hunger. It hired its first vice president for diversity, equity and inclusion in 2020.

“From our earliest days we’ve worked to positively influence the places we call home and this will be the same for our stores in the UK,” said Joanna Symonds, Chick-fil-A’s head of UK operations.

“We encourage our local owner-operators to partner with organisations which support and positively impact their local communities, delivering great food and wider benefits to those around them.”