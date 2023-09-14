Octopus unveils product to ‘end the world of ugly heat pumps’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Business

Octopus unveils product to ‘end the world of ugly heat pumps’

By Press Association
The new heat pump is around 1.1 metre tall (Octopus Energy/PA)
The new heat pump is around 1.1 metre tall (Octopus Energy/PA)

Octopus Energy claimed on Thursday it had ended the days of “ugly heat pumps” with a product that it said some customers will get for free after making use of a Government grant.

Octopus unveiled a purple heat pump on stage in London, calling it a “radical new design”.

It certainly looks unlike most heat pumps on the market today, which tend to resemble the outside part of air conditioning units.

“This is a huge day for clean heating. The combination of a high-temperature heat pump – as hot as a gas boiler – Octopus smart tariffs and room sensors across your home doesn’t just open up cheaper clean heating – but more comfort too,” said Octopus Energy founder Greg Jackson.

Chief executive Greg Jackson unveiled the heat pump in London on Thursday (Octopus/PA)

Octopus added that its heat pump “isn’t just as warm as a boiler, but its radical new design ends the world of ‘ugly heat pumps’”.

The unit will be around 1.1 metres tall, and 86 centimetres wide, making it a little larger than a model from Mitsibishu with a similar power output. It will produce a similar level of noise to a fridge.

The company said that when the £5,000 Government grant is applied to the cost of this heat pump, some customers will be able to get it for free.

But that only applies to households that do not need any extra work done, such as fitting a water tank or bigger radiators, which is a vast minority of homes in the UK.

For others, the company said, costs will probably start at around £3,000 to install the system after the grant.

Lauded as the future of home heating by many – although others say they cannot be a solution for all homes – heat pumps use electricity to absorb heat from outside and bring it inside.

The technology is like a reverse air conditioner, and can absorb outside heat even on very cold days just like an air conditioner can absorb outside cold when it is 40 degrees outside.

Regular heat pumps look more like air conditioning units (Alamy/PA)

Because it uses electricity rather than the gas that is burned to heat British homes today, a heat pump can be completely carbon emissions free if the electricity it uses is totally green.

The biggest trade off is the up-front cost. Without a Government grant, heat pumps and the associated upgrades to a home which is often required, such as a hot water tank and larger radiators, can be considerably more expensive than a gas boiler.

But if the UK is to slash its carbon emissions it needs to do something to decarbonise heating. Today around 17% of the carbon emissions released by the UK are just used to heat buildings.

As a result the Government wants 600,000 heat pumps to be installed each year from 2028.