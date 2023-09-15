H&M’s summer sales flatline after rival Zara owner cheers boost

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
H&M’s summer sales flatline after rival Zara owner cheers boost

By Press Association
Fashion chain H&M has revealed its sales flatlined in the latest quarter (Alamy/PA)
Fashion chain H&M has revealed its sales flatlined in the latest quarter after its biggest rival Zara owner Inditex cheered a stronger performance.

The Swedish retail giant said its net sales, in local currencies, were flattish over June to September, compared to the same period last year.

The weaker-than-expected quarterly update suggests that the chain has struggled to lift sales in recent months, as Europe has been swept with more volatile weather conditions.

Its shares, listed in Stockholm, were down by nearly 5% on Friday morning.

But H&M said that its net sales in Swedish krona increased by 6% to 60.9 billion Swedish krona (£4.4 billion) year-on-year.

Excluding stores in Russia, Belarus and Ukraine, which have been impacted by Russia’s war in Ukraine, sales rose by 8% in Swedish krona, it said.

“Profitability and inventory levels have been prioritised in the latest quarter,” the firm said, suggesting its broader financial performance had been prioritised over sales during the latest period.

The update to investors comes days after the group’s biggest rival Inditex, which owns the Zara, Pull & Bear and Bershka brands, posted a big leap in its profits and and sales.

The world’s largest fashion business saw sales grow by 13.5% over the latest half-year to 16.9 billion euros (£14.6 billion) with growth both in stores and online.

It came as the retailer slowed down price increases to customers after efforts to reduce cost inflation.

H&M’s update to investors comes ahead of a nine-month financial report set to be released later this month.