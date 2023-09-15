10 facts and figures to mark 10 years of the Current Account Switch Service

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
10 facts and figures to mark 10 years of the Current Account Switch Service

By Press Association
The Current Account Switch Service launched on September 16 2013 and since then over 9.6 million switches have taken place using the service (PA)
Here are 10 facts and figures to mark the 10th birthday of the Current Account Switch Service (Cass):

1. The service has counted a total of 9,646,999 current account switches since launch on September 16 2013, up until September 5 this year.

2. The first quarter of the year tends to be the most popular time to switch.

3. Tuesday is the most popular day for switching.

4. March tends to be the most popular month for current account customers to switch to a new provider.

5. The biggest day for switching current accounts under the service so far was on November 8 2022, when 13,566 switches were counted.

6. The biggest month for switching was in November 2022, when there were 157,376 switches.

7. After the service launched on September 16 2013, 293,502 switches were recorded in the remainder of that year, under Cass.

8. More than a million current account switches were counted by Cass in the years 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2019.

9. Digital banking is a strong pull for current account switchers, with this being the top reason for switching in 2023, research by Cass indicates. Interest earned and customer service also tend to be popular reasons for people moving accounts.

10. With interest rates on the increase, pushing up returns on deposits, 2023 appears to be a bumper year for switches. Some 928,358 switches were recorded from the start of 2023 to September 5 this year. This compares with 986,956 switches across the whole of 2022.