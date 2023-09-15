Study finds hotels are usually cheaper than Airbnb

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Study finds hotels are usually cheaper than Airbnb

By Press Association
The study included 13 destinations in the UK and 37 across the rest of the world (Alamy/PA)
Hotels generally beat Airbnb on price, according to a study which claimed many holidaymakers will be “surprised” by the finding.

Consumer group Which? compared the cost of thousands of hotel rooms with 300,000 one-bed listings on popular accommodation rental websites.

The study included 13 destinations in the UK and 37 across the rest of the world.

It found that a one-night stay in a hotel was an average of £101, compared with £120 across Airbnb and Vrbo.

Accommodation rental companies have a reputation for being cheaper than traditional options due to guests not paying for on-site staff.

But Which? believes their growth in popularity during the coronavirus pandemic sparked rising prices.

It highlighted a series of destinations where travellers can make “stark” savings by staying in hotels.

On the Greek island of Santorini, Airbnb and Vrbo listings were typically 71% more expensive at £203, compared with £119 for hotels.

Santorini
Airbnb and Vrbo listings were typically 71% more expensive on Santorini, the research found (Alamy/PA)

Listings on the rental companies’ websites for Dutch capital Amsterdam cost 58% more than hotels, at an average of £183 versus £116.

Hotel rates were also generally cheaper in many Asian destinations.

In Hong Kong, the price difference was 85%, with similar findings in Singapore and Dubai.

It was also revealed that it typically costs less to stay in a hotel than book through Airbnb and Vrbo in several UK tourist hotspots.

Hotels in the picturesque seaside town of Southwold, Suffolk, charge £155 on average, but listings on accommodation rental websites were typically a hefty £223.

It also usually works out cheaper to stay in hotels in all four of the UK’s capital cities, researchers stated.

Hong Kong skyline
The price difference was 85% in Hong Kong, the research found (Alamy/PA)

Rory Boland, editor of magazine Which? Travel, said: “Many holidaymakers may be surprised to discover that the average cost of hotels in many destinations is cheaper than one-bedroom holiday lets, which are often promoted as a popular option for travellers trying to save money.

“When planning your next trip, don’t assume a hotel will cost more, but instead check rates across different platforms.

“For larger groups that need more rooms and space, private rentals are still likely to beat hotels on price.”

Graeme Buck, director of communications at travel trade organisation Abta, said: “Many customers are looking for value when booking their holiday accommodation, and doing so as part of a package with an Abta member is an easy way to get a great deal.

“As travel experts, they can advise on the best hotel for your budget, on a date and at a location which works for you.”

The analysis was based on average prices for the 12 months to May.

For Airbnb and Vrbo it only took into account listings for entire properties, while the study of hotel rates excluded five-star sites.