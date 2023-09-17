Number of pubs shutting for good across England and Wales jumps 50%

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Number of pubs shutting for good across England and Wales jumps 50%

By Press Association
The overall number of pubs in England and Wales, including those vacant and being offered to let, fell to 39,404 at the end of June 2023 (Alamy/PA)
The number of pubs being demolished or converted for other uses across England and Wales surged by 50% over the latest quarter, according to new figures.

Official Government statistics have revealed that 230 pubs disappeared for good in the three months to June 30 as the impact of soaring costs and pressure on consumer budgets became more stark.

The data, which was compiled by commercial real estate specialists at Altus Group, showed a 50.3% jump after 153 pubs vanished in the first quarter of 2023.

It means more than two pubs a day have left local communities over the first half of the year.

The overall number of pubs in England and Wales, including those vacant and being offered to let, fell to 39,404 at the end of June 2023.

It means a total 383 pubs were demolished or converted for other uses such as homes, offices or even day nurseries during the half-year.

It also represents a sharp acceleration year-on-year, with only 386 pubs vanishing throughout the whole of 2022.

During the first six months of the year, Wales lost the greatest number of pubs, with 52 disappearing, with both the London and North West regions losing 46 pubs each.

Alex Probyn, president of property tax at Altus Group, called on Chancellor Jeremy Hunt to act in his autumn statement in November to ease the pressure of significant business rates on the sector.

Currently, firms which pay business rates – the property tax affecting high street firms – will see an inflation-linked increase come next April, unless there is Government intervention.

This is expected to add more than 6% to bills next year.

Mr Probyn said: “With energy costs up 80% year-on-year in a low growth, high inflation and high interest rates environment, the last thing pubs need is an average business rates hike of £12,385 next year.”

Pubs, as with other eligible hospitality, leisure and retail businesses, currently get a 75% discount off their business rates bills for the 2023/2024 tax year up to a cap of £110,000 per business but this is set to end on March 31 2024.