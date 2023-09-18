Average rates on some savings accounts hit 5% for first time in nearly 15 years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Average rates on some savings accounts hit 5% for first time in nearly 15 years

By Press Association
Savers looking to lock money into cash Isas or bonds lasting for a year or for the longer term will find average rates have risen above 5% for the first time in nearly 15 years, according to Moneyfacts (Peter Byrne/PA)
Savers looking to lock money into cash Isas or bonds lasting for a year or for the longer term will find average rates have risen above 5% for the first time in nearly 15 years, according to a website.

Based on someone having a £5,000 deposit, Moneyfacts found that, by early September, the average one-year bond had a rate of 5.34%, while the average one-year fixed-rate cash Isa paid 5.19%.

The average longer-term fixed-rate Isa paid 5.02%, while the average longer-term fixed-rate bond paid 5.12%.

Longer-term accounts were defined by Moneyfacts as those lasting more than 550 days.

Rachel Springall, a finance expert at Moneyfacts, said: “Savers may be delighted to see average rates reaching levels not seen since 2008.

“The average rates on one-year and longer-term fixed bonds and Isas all stand above 5% for the first time in almost 15 years (since November 2008).

“Due to intensive competition among challenger banks, average fixed-rates have risen for the past six months. This will come as good news to those who may be coming to the end of their fixed bond or Isa, as much higher returns can be found.

“The average one-year fixed bond rate was 2.29% in September 2022; it’s now 5.34% – on a £20,000 lump sum investment, that’s an extra £610 in interest after one year.”

Average easy access account rates and rates on accounts where some notice needs to be given have also hit their highest levels since 2008, Moneyfacts said.

The average easy access account rate rose to 2.95% in September, reaching its highest point since November 2008.

The average notice account rate rose to 4.04%, breaching 4% for the first time since March 2008.

The average easy access Isa rate rose to 3.04% in September to stand at its highest point since December 2008.

The average notice Isa rate rose to 3.89% – its highest point since November 2008.

Ms Springall continued: “Those savers who want flexibility with their cash will find the average easy access rate rose to 2.95%, its highest point since November 2008, when it was 3.63%.

“At the time, the Bank of England base rate was 4.50%; it now stands at 5.25%.

“There is room for improvement and some savers may not be feeling the full benefits of the consecutive base rate rises, nor might they be getting the best possible return if they fail to switch.

“As of the start of this month, fewer than a third of live savings accounts on the market (paid) more than 5.25%.

“Back in November 2008, around 48% of the live market paid more than base rate (4.50%).

“As UK Savings Week (September 18 to 24) begins, it’s a good reminder for savers to review any existing accounts and any personal savings goals.

“Comparing different types of accounts and exploring the more unfamiliar brands is wise, particularly when challenger banks offer some of the most lucrative returns.”

A new consumer duty was recently introduced by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), requiring financial firms to put consumers at the heart of what they do.

The regulator has also set out a 14-point action plan to make sure banks and building societies are passing on interest rate rises appropriately to savers, communicating with customers effectively and offering them better deals.

Research released by the Building Societies Association (BSA) on Monday indicated that around a third (34%) of people with savings hold most of this money in a current account. Many current accounts do not pay any interest on the balance.