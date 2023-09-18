Pendragon shares surge after £250m sale of UK car dealerships agreed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Pendragon shares surge after £250m sale of UK car dealerships agreed

By Press Association
Car dealership group Pendragon has seen its shares surge after agreeing to a proposed sale of its UK motor business to US dealer giant Lithia Motors (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Car dealership group Pendragon has seen its shares surge after agreeing the proposed sale of its UK motor business to US giant Lithia Motors for £250 million.

The company’s share price was up by more than 25% on Monday morning after the deal was announced.

The sale of the entire UK motor and leasing business, which includes nationwide dealer brands Evans Halshaw and premium retailer Stratstone, is expected to be completed in the final quarter of this year if it gets the green light from shareholders.

The dealer brands will stay as they are, and it is understood no changes are planned to the group’s more than 5,300 staff across the UK.

The group said it had been considering potential buyers after its share price began trading lower than directors believed reflected the real value of the business.

Pendragon has agreed to sell its entire UK motor business, including dealership Stratstone, to US rival Lithia Motors (Alamy/PA)

Pendragon also revealed that it has agreed to a partnership to roll out its dealer management software arm, called Pinewood, to Lithia’s 50 UK sites and to enter the North American market.

The firm will remain listed on the London Stock Exchange and change its name to Pinewood Technologies.

Shareholders are set to receive a payout of around 27.4p per share – including 16.5p from the sale and 10.9p from the continuation of Pinewood and venture into North America.

Pendragon’s shares were trading at 18.6p when markets closed on Friday.

The deal with Lithia, which has around 340 dealerships across North America, will help Pinewood’s software unlock the North American market and aim for global expansion, it said.

Lithia’s buyout follows a lengthy period of takeover interest for the dealership group.

Pendragon had been approached by Swedish motor company Hedin Group last September with a possible takeover offer worth £400 million, or 29p per share.

The group, owned by Anders Hedin, was its biggest shareholder with a 27.5% stake.

The potential buyer was handed an extension to firm up a bid but it did not result in a sale.

It came after Pendragon was forced to reject a bid of more than £400 million from an unnamed international company in August last year after being unable to get hold of one of its biggest shareholders.

It said at the time that it had managed to get the support of four of the five shareholders, but could not get through to the fifth.

Pendragon chief executive Bill Berman said: “Pendragon has built one of the UK’s leading automotive retailing businesses, underpinned by a market-leading dealer management system (DMS), the quality of our people, longstanding relationships with OEMs (original equipment manufacturers), and excellent execution for customers.

“The Pendragon board considers Lithia to be perfectly placed to build on this progress.”

He added that the launch of Pinewood as a standalone company is a “unique and exciting opportunity” to create a product which can be marketed globally.

Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell, said: “Rather than being swallowed up completely, Pendragon is selling its UK motor retail and leasing operation to North American player Lithia, together with offloading all debt and pension liabilities.

“It will be left as a pureplay technology company, owning a car dealer management software platform.

“It’s an interesting move and one that completely changes the investment case.”