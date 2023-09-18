Government seeks investors for Sizewell C nuclear plant

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Government seeks investors for Sizewell C nuclear plant

By Press Association
The Government and French energy giant EDF are jointly investing in the new Sizewell plant (Chris Radburn/PA)
The Government has asked big infrastructure companies with deep pockets to come forward to invest in the Sizewell C nuclear power plant in Suffolk.

Ministers are seeking companies “with substantial experience” in delivering major infrastructure projects, preferably ones who have experience of big nuclear projects.

The Government and French energy giant EDF are jointly investing in the Sizewell plant, which is expected to cost around £20 billion. But now they need more backers to raise the cash to build the site.

There will be a very small number of companies worldwide who fit the criteria of having relevant experience and being able to “take a meaningful stake in the company.”

The Government will also bar companies that fail “strict national security checks” from investing, cutting the potential investor pool even further.

National security fears have already hit the Sizewell C project. In 2015 when Chinese President Xi Jinping was visiting David Cameron in London, state-owned China General Nuclear Power Corporation (CGN) agreed with EDF to take a 20% stake in the Sizewell project.

But as the years passed and relations with China declined, the Government became worried about the Chinese government’s involvement in what could be such a key part of the UK’s energy system.

In November last year, therefore, ministers approved a £679 million investment to buy out CGN and become a 50% partner on the project with EDF.

“Investing in Sizewell C is an exciting opportunity to be a part of the UK’s nuclear revival – delivering clean, reliable and affordable power for generations to come,” Energy Security and Net Zero Secretary Claire Coutinho said on Monday.

“This project will create thousands of jobs, power six million homes and will boost our energy security.

“We are focused on securing good value for taxpayers and look forward to seeing strong and competitive bids to be a part of this exciting project.”

Interested investors need to complete a questionnaire by October 9.