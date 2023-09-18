Home insurers record a jump in subsidence payouts as volume of claims rises

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home insurers record a jump in subsidence payouts as volume of claims rises

By Press Association
A total of £782 million-worth of home insurance claims was paid out in the second quarter of this year, the ABI said (Joe Giddens/PA)
Subsidence claims were partly behind an annual increase in the volume of home insurance payouts between April and June, according to the Association of British Insurers (ABI).

It said the equivalent of £8.6 million was paid out every day between April 1 and June 30.

The value of the average claim paid rose by 24% annually, to £4,300.

A total of £782 million-worth of home insurance claims was paid out in the second quarter of this year, up by 11% compared with the second quarter of 2022.

The increase has been partly driven by a rise in subsidence claims following last summer’s heatwave, which were settled after a period of monitoring and assessing the damage, the ABI said.

The total value of subsidence payouts, at £54 million, jumped by 21% on the £45 million paid in the second quarter of 2022.

The ABI said that its household insurance premium tracker shows that in the second quarter, the average price paid for a combined buildings/contents policy rose by 10% annually to £329. A year earlier, the average price paid was £299.

It said that, despite rising claim costs, property insurers are doing all they can to offer competitive deals.

The ABI said that, in 2022, for every £1 insurers received in home insurance premiums, they paid out £1.22 in claims and expenses.

It added that it cannot speculate on future prices, as individual insurers will make their own commercial decisions.

Mervyn Skeet, the ABI’s director of general insurance policy, said: “These latest figures show that despite rising claims costs, insurers continue doing all they can to offer competitively priced cover to UK households.”

Recent figures from data analytics firm Consumer Intelligence indicate the average premium quoted for a buildings and contents policy was £212 in July, marking a 25.7% increase compared with a year earlier.

Last week, the Financial Ombudsman Service (FOS) said that the volume of complaints to it about motor and buildings insurance had reached a five-year high.

Between April and June 2023, the FOS received 3,869 complaints about car and motorcycle insurance, alongside 1,776 buildings insurance cases.

It was the highest combined quarterly total number of new complaints about buildings and motor insurance since April to June 2018.

The increase appears to be caused by several factors, including complaints about delays on claims payouts, the service said last week.

The ABI said last week that it was concerned to see the ombudsman service’s figures and insurers work hard to process claims as quickly and efficiently as possible while managing challenges beyond their control that can impact on timings.