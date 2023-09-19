B&Q owner Kingfisher cuts profit outlook as wet weather dampens European sales

B&Q owner Kingfisher has cut its full-year earnings outlook after profits dropped by a third, with wet weather and low consumer confidence dampening sales in Europe.

The retail giant told investors its statutory pre-tax profit fell to £317 million from £474 million in the half-year to the end of July.

Like-for-like sales were down by 2.2% over the period, with stronger trading in the UK and Ireland offset by weaker consumer demand in France and Poland.

The business, which also owns Screwfix, said sales were impacted by unseasonably poor weather in July, which affects demand for home improvement projects.

Kingfisher said it was planning to more proactively manage costs in the second half of the year, which could involve reducing temporary staff numbers and overtime and slowing the pace of store openings in some regions.

As a result of the half-year results and tougher trading conditions, the group lowered its adjusted pre-tax profit expectations for the full year to around £590 million from the previous guidance of £634 million.

Screwfix grew its market share over the first half of the year, owner Kingfisher said (PA)

Thierry Garnier, the chief executive of Kingfisher, said: “Our like-for-like sales in the first-half were slightly ahead of expectations, against a backdrop of unseasonal weather and ongoing macroeconomic challenges in our markets.

“We saw good growth in our UK banners, with Screwfix gaining significant market share.

“At the same time, we faced strong comparatives and a weaker trading environment in Poland, while consumer confidence in France is at a 10-year low.”

But he said demand for “big-ticket” purchases, like kitchen and bathroom sales, was stronger over the period as customers moved to more indoor-based home projects.

“However, to better reflect our performance in the first-half and the trading environment in our markets, we have updated our profit guidance for this year and are proactively managing our operating costs accordingly,” he said.