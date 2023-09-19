Tui hails surge in summer bookings but growth held back by wildfires

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tui hails surge in summer bookings but growth held back by wildfires

By Press Association
Tui said it had taken 1.1 million extra bookings since its last update in early August alone (PA)
Tui said the bounceback in demand for travel has helped summer bookings soar close to levels seen before the pandemic, but revealed growth was held back by disruption from devastating wildfires in Rhodes.

The group reported a 5% rise in summer bookings to 13.7 million, reaching 96% of levels seen before the pandemic struck.

It said it had taken 1.1 million extra bookings since its last update in early August alone, with demand in the final month of the season “well ahead” of last summer, up 8%.

UK summer bookings have so far been in line with a year earlier, but have surged past pre-Covid levels, up 4% on summer 2019.

The group said it would have performed even better than expected in the peak summer quarter had it not been for disruption from events such as the wildfires in Rhodes.

The Germany-based airline and package holiday firm evacuated around 8,000 guests from Rhodes after wildfires broke out in July amid a searing heatwave in Europe, with around 5% of all its flights going to the Greek island in the summer.

It said last month it was expecting a 25 million euro (£22 million) hit from the wildfires.

But in its latest update, Tui confirmed it was on track to deliver full-year underlying earnings “significantly” higher in the fourth quarter and full year to September 30, despite the impact.

Tui chief executive Sebastian Ebel said: “We are seeing a strong close to the summer season and we are on course to achieve results in line with expectations.

“This is particularly evident in our main markets – Germany, where bookings year-on-year are 10% higher, and UK, where bookings are in line with an already strong prior year summer season and 4% ahead of pre-pandemic levels.

“Indeed, had it not been for the various events during the last few months which were outside of our control, not least the wildfires on Rhodes, we would have performed ahead of expectations.”

Tui said summer holiday selling prices were 8% higher year-on-year on average across its markets and 27% higher versus summer 2019, and slightly ahead of levels reported in its third quarter.

It added that bookings for the winter season were 15% higher than a year earlier, with average selling prices up 4%.

In the UK, winter bookings are 8% higher year-on-year and prices are up 3%.