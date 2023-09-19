Naked Wines warns over future if ‘combination’ of factors hit cash flow

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Business & Environment Business

Naked Wines warns over future if ‘combination’ of factors hit cash flow

By Press Association
Drinks retailer Naked Wines has recorded a drop in sales over the past quarter (GH Tech/Alamy)
Naked Wines has cautioned that its future trading could be in doubt if a “combination” of factors affects its cash flow, as it slumped to a loss for the past year.

The online wine retailer saw its shares slip after it posted the delayed set of results.

Chief executive of the group Nick Devlin said the current trading environment is likely to “remain tough” but stressed that he believes the business can emerge a stronger business following turnaround efforts.

On Tuesday, the London-listed firm swung to a £15 million pre-tax loss for the year to April 3, from a £2.9 million profit a year earlier.

Meanwhile, reported sales for the year moved slightly higher to £354 million, although the company saw new sales drop by over a fifth.

Naked said it has had a tougher start to the current financial year, with revenues over the first quarter down 18% after a 41% decline in new sales.

It told shareholders it expects revenues to be between 8% and 12% lower for the year.

Naked’s bosses highlighted that it should be able to continue as a going concern even in its “downside” scenario, which would see sales slide by 17%, but this would need more predictable trading, co-operation from suppliers and new borrowing.

If it fails to secure this combination, then it could fail to meet the requirements to repay its debts and put its future at risk.

In its accounts, the company said: “There remains a risk that a combination of these assumptions could result in a reduction in actual cash flows, which would result in the business being unable to meet its covenant commitments.

“As such these factors give rise to a material uncertainty that may cast significant doubt over the going concern assumption of the financial statements.”

Founder and chairman Rowan Gormley apologised for the group’s financial performance.

In a letter, he said: “The whole board of Naked Wines regret that your support and patience as shareholders, winemakers, Angels and employees has not been rewarded. We are all determined to remedy that.

“I am pleased to report that the management team have recognised the challenges very clearly, acknowledge where different actions could have been taken and are acting decisively to steer Naked through this period.

“They are highly motivated and determined to ensure that all stakeholders are rewarded for their support.”

Mr Devlin said: “The trading environment is tough, but Naked remains highly resilient. Our focus now is on delivering profitable growth.

“We recognise that the environment is likely to remain tough and are configuring the business to be profitable and cash generative despite challenging conditions.

“A leaner and more focussed Naked will be best placed to deliver for our customers and winemakers.

“I believe we can emerge from these challenges a stronger business.”