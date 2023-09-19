Samuel L Jackson brings Hollywood edge to Warburtons advert

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Samuel L Jackson brings Hollywood edge to Warburtons advert

By Press Association
Samuel L Jackson (Samir Hussein/Warburtons/PA)
Samuel L Jackson (Samir Hussein/Warburtons/PA)

Samuel L Jackson has brought his Hollywood dramatics to a new advertising campaign for British baking firm Warburtons.

In the two-minute clip, which will premiere on ITV on Friday evening, the Pulp Fiction and Marvel star, 74, can be seen impersonating the chairman of the baking company, Jonathan Warburton.

The Hollywood heavyweight follows in the footsteps of George Clooney, Robert De Niro and Sylvester Stallone, who have all previously starred in adverts for the breadmaker.

Jackson said it was a “pleasure” to meet the man at the helm of Britain’s biggest family bakery.

“And what an honour to follow in the footsteps of ‘Bolton alumni’ George Clooney and Robert De Niro,” he said.

“We had a lot of fun on set so I hope people enjoy the finished product – the ad and toastie loaf.”

Mr Warburton said of the advert: “Samuel L Jackson was a pleasure to work with and is welcome back at our bakeries any day.

“Not many people can be that commanding and so charming at the same time, and I love his hilarious take on why our toastie loaf is the real deal.

“Quality will always be at the core of our fifth-generation family run business, and our new ad highlights this commitment to freshness and quality in all that we bake.

“Inviting the big-screen hero of Samuel L Jackson into the business was a uniquely memorable experience, and we hope to bring some light-hearted humour to viewers at home – while reminding the nation that our toastie truly offers our customers the best of the best.”

The advert opens in Warburtons HQ in Bolton where Jackson is seen taking over the office of chairman Mr Warburton.

Dressed in a blue shirt and orange tie, Jackson says: “Hi, I’m Jonathan Warburton, chairman of the UK’s largest family bakery.”

Captain Marvel European Premiere – London
Hollywood actor Samuel L Jackson stars in the new Warburtons advert (Ian West/PA)

Looking to camera, Jackson then shares a social post in which a person called Steve has questioned the similarity of Warburtons’ much-loved toastie loaf with other shelf contenders.

This prompts anger from Jackson, who says: “Hell hath no fury like a baker scorned, Steve.”

A montage then follows which shows the effort that goes into making the perfect toastie loaf before Jackson appears on the doorstep of Steve’s parents house at breakfast time, where he swaps out their toast for the Warburtons toastie loaf.

Also in the advert, Jackson is seen testing for softness, butter-ability and bounce-back-ability.

The clip ends with the Hollywood star knocking down the door of the chairman’s office where he finds the real Mr Warburton, who says: “I couldn’t have said it better myself.”

The bread-baking business is run by the fifth-generation of Warburtons, having been set up in 1876 as a grocery shop in Bolton by Thomas and Ellen Warburton.

The new advert will go live on social media on Thursday and will premiere on ITV 1 on Friday evening.