Dunelm sees profits fall as costs bite, but forecasts return to growth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Dunelm sees profits fall as costs bite, but forecasts return to growth

By Press Association
Homewares firm Dunelm has forecast growth in sales and pre-tax profits over 2023-24 (PA)
Homewares firm Dunelm has forecast growth in sales and pre-tax profits over 2023-24 (PA)

Homewares firm Dunelm has revealed falling annual profits as it battled rising costs, but forecast a return to earnings growth in the year ahead.

The retail chain reported a 9.4% drop in pre-tax profits to £192.7 million for the year to July 1, down 7.8% on a pro-forma 52-week basis despite total sales lifting 5.5% on a 52-week basis to a record £1.6 billion.

The group said the profits fall reflected “tight control of margin amidst inflation in our operating costs and our ongoing commitment to investment for the future”.

Consumer behaviour remains “unpredictable”, according to the firm, but it said it was pleased with trading so far in the new year and forecast growth in sales and pre-tax profits over 2023-24.

Dunelm said: “Consumers are still responding to their own cost-of-living pressures and there remains uncertainty as to what this means for discretionary spend.

“Against this backdrop we remain focused on our proposition and ensuring our customer offer is as relevant as ever.”

It said growth over the year ahead would be driven by higher sales by volume, while costs have also started easing, particularly for shipping.

Dunelm said it had cut prices for shoppers as its own costs fell, with its “value proposition resonating well” with cash-strapped consumers.

Nick Wilkinson, chief executive of Dunelm, said: “In a period of extensive economic uncertainty, we have maintained our focus on enhancing our customer proposition, expanding our offer whilst staying fully committed to value and making every pound count.”

He said the group would continue to invest “where we see good returns, so that we can seize the various opportunities ahead”.

“As we manage the ongoing challenges, it is crucial that we do not lose sight of our longer-term ambitions,” he added.

Half-year results from the retailer showed sales lifted 6.1% in the final quarter, matching growth in the previous three months.