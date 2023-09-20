Shares in housebuilders rise to top of FTSE 100 amid rate hike hopes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Shares in housebuilders rise to top of FTSE 100 amid rate hike hopes

By Press Association
Barratt Developments and Taylor Wimpey topped the index (James Manning/PA)
Barratt Developments and Taylor Wimpey topped the index (James Manning/PA)

The surprise drop in inflation in August gave a boost to the country’s pressured housebuilders on Wednesday as hopes rose that the Bank of England’s rate-hiking cycle might finally be coming to a close.

House-building investors seemed keen on the news, despite separate figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) which showed that the growth in house prices slowed to just 0.6% in July when compared to a year earlier.

It pushed Barratt Developments and Taylor Wimpey to the top of London’s FTSE 100 index on Wednesday. The FTSE rose 71.45 points, or 0.9%, to 7,731.65 by the end of the day.

High inflation over the last couple of years has driven the Bank of England to hike interest rates in order to get living costs under control.

But that makes it more expensive for potential house buyers to borrow money, so it has hurt demand for the homes that companies build.

The lower-than-expected inflation in August – 6.7% rather than 7.1% – will take pressure off the Bank to keep raising rates.

Meanwhile, oil prices, which had added to inflation in August, fell back from recent highs on Wednesday, hitting around 94.20 dollars per barrel around the time markets closed.

“The steady beat of rising oil prices has been interrupted today, providing stocks around the globe with some much-needed breathing space,” said Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG.

“The relentless rise in oil has reignited concerns that inflation will make a comeback this year, and this has unnerved global equities.

“While it might be a blip, the morning’s surprise UK CPI reading added to the more positive tone for the day, giving UK-focused sectors a chance to make real progress.”

In Germany, the Dax closed up 0.8% while France’s Cac 40 gained 0.7%. Shortly after markets closed in London, New York’s S&P 500 was trading up 0.2% and the Dow Jones was 0.6% higher.

In company news, bowling company Ten Entertainment said that its pre-tax profits had risen 0.6% to £15.8 million in the six months to early July after an “excellent” summer.

Despite this, shares in the company dipped 3.2% during the day.

Elsewhere, Finsbury Food Group said that it plans to be taken private in a £143 million deal which values each share at 110p.

Shares in the business, which supplies cakes and other baked goods to supermarkets, soared almost 24%, closing at 110.06p, just above the bidding price.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were Taylor Wimpey, up 6.4p to 121.7p, Barratt Developments, up 21p to 465.5p, BT, up 5.05p to 121.4p, Kingfisher, up 8.9p to 215.7p, and Croda, up 206p to 5,056p.

The biggest fallers on the FTSE 100 were Smurfit Kappa, down 114p to 2,786p, WPP, down 15p to 750p, Melrose Industries, down 8.9p to 486p, Centrica, down 2.95p to 169.55p, and 3i Group, down 31p to 2,054p.