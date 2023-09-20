New easyJet recruitment drive tackles cabin crew stereotyping

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New easyJet recruitment drive tackles cabin crew stereotyping

By Press Association
Former policeman Aurelien Gimenez, ex-optician Joumana Maallawi, former chef George Dogaru, ex-opera singer Thiago Beretta, former radio presenter Ian Gilmour, and ex-dental nurse Nicole Blundy front a new easyJet cabin crew recruitment campaign (David Parry/PA)
A fresh campaign is being launched aimed at tackling outdated stereotyping of jobs in the airline industry.

The move by easyJet is part of a recruitment drive to hire 1,000 new cabin crew this year.

The budget airline is encouraging people to switch careers with an advertising campaign featuring a former dental nurse, an optician and a Paris police officer.

Former opera singer Thiago Beretta, ex-chef George Dogaru and former radio presenter Ian Gilmour front easyJet’s new recruitment campaign, aiming at tackling stereotypes about cabin crew (David Parry/PA)

The initiative follows the company’s drive last year to encourage people over the age of 45 to consider a career as cabin crew.

Since then, the number of over-45s flying with easyJet as crew has increased by 28%.

As part of the new recruitment campaign, easyJet polled 2,000 British adults about the job of cabin crew, which revealed there are still widely held misconceptions about the role.

The research found that 75% of those polled believe that cabin crew is typically a role for women.

As a result, two in five men said they would not consider doing the job.