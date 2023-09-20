Online slots challenges grow as Government consults on new gambling legislation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Online slots challenges grow as Government consults on new gambling legislation

By Press Association
New figures show that the percentage of online gamblers seeking support for problems related to slot machines has almost doubled in the past five years (grosvenorcasinos.com/PA)
New figures show that the percentage of online gamblers seeking support for problems related to slot machines has almost doubled in the past five years (grosvenorcasinos.com/PA)

The percentage of online gamblers seeking support for problems related to slot machines has almost doubled in the past five years, new figures show.

Of those who disclosed difficulties with online gambling on the National Gambling Helpline last year, three in five (60%) cited online slots as one of the main activities they struggled with – up from 34% in 2018-19, according to data from the service’s operator, GamCare.

The findings, which come as the Government consults on introducing maximum stake limits for online slot games, show that 73% of 5,660 callers to the helpline last year said they had struggled with online gambling.

The proportion of people citing challenges with betting exchanges – sites that allow betting directly against other players – has increased from 0.3% to 7.6% over the last five years, while the proportion of gamblers having problems with online financial markets such as cryptocurrency and high-risk trading platforms has increased from 0.02% to 2.17%.

However the data suggests that the proportion of those who have had difficulties with online spots betting has fallen, from 34% in 2018-19 to 20% in 2022-23.

Colin Walsh, GamCare’s lived experience manager, said: “There is still a perception that gambling harm predominantly comes from betting on horses or sports events.

“In the past five years, we have broadly seen a trend where people often start gambling on these activities but eventually transition into other areas of online gambling, where it can be easy to lose sight of how much time and money is being spent.

“The data highlights that it is now disproportionately online slots that are the main challenge for many people who call the National Gambling Helpline.

“I know from my own experience – and the experiences of those in my network – how difficult this form of gambling can be, and how isolating it can feel if you find yourself caught in a negative cycle.

“But I also know that it is possible to get through it and that there is free help for anyone struggling with it.”