Profits slide at DFS as demand wanes in ‘tough’ economic climate

Furniture retailer DFS saw its profits cut by almost half over the past year in the face of “very weak” demand.

However, the London-listed firm saw shares make gains in early trading on Thursday after bosses said they are “confident the market will recover”.

The sofa specialist also told shareholders it expects a “modest” rise in profits next year as inflationary pressures ease.

It came after the group reported that pre-tax profits slumped by 49% to £29.7 million for the year to June 25.

DFS said revenue from continuing operations fell 5.2% year on year to £1.09 billion for the financial year as it saw the “weak economic backdrop” hamper customer spending.

However, the group stressed that it gained market share amid a “very tough” environment.

DFS said it expects a “low single digit” increase in pre-tax profit for the new year – due to be between £30 million and £35 million – as it benefits from improved market share and profitability.

Nevertheless, it said volumes are still expected to fall by around 5% for the year.

Tim Stacey, group chief executive at DFS, said: “I want to sincerely thank our colleagues for their truly outstanding and consistently high level of determination and dedication to deliver at their best for the group, and for their help in getting us to the strongest position we have ever been in terms of market share.

“The group is operating in one of the toughest economic climates we have experienced.

“Whilst we are confident the upholstery market will recover, forecasting the specific timing and pace of the recovery is challenging.

“We do, however, expect to generate a modest year-on-year increase in profit before tax in FY24 despite a relatively weak market in which we expect volumes will continue to decline across the next 12 months.”

Shares in DFS were 7.3% higher in early trading.