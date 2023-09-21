Barbie and LOL dolls tipped to be top sellers this Christmas, Hamleys predicts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Barbie and LOL dolls tipped to be top sellers this Christmas, Hamleys predicts

By Press Association
Barbie Pop! Reveal Fruit Series (Hamleys/PA)
Barbie Pop! Reveal Fruit Series (Hamleys/PA)

Barbie and LOL dolls are set to be favourites under the tree once again this Christmas – while “kidults” are also expected to drive toy sales, according to predictions by toy store Hamleys.

The anticipated list of top sellers for the festive season includes three toys catering for the kidult trend, including a £150 Tamiya Lunch Box toy truck, the £40 Ralleys Soft Dart Blaster and the Anime The Cult of San Reja Neil toy costing £45.

Hamleys said it had seen a continuing trend of kidult toys which appealed to the “older generation” who were looking for “nostalgic toys that have played a part in their Christmas’ past”.

Hamleys top 10 toys for Christmas
EMBARGOED TO 1100 A Tamiya radio controlled Lunch Box monster van (Hamleys/PA)

Victoria Kay, head of buying at Hamleys, said: “We’ve closely observed the trends shaping the toy industry, including toys inspired by beloved on-screen characters and the continued kidult trend.

“We’re confident that our choices embody the very essence of Christmas and offer everyone the opportunity to discover their new favourite toy.”

Hamleys said it was conscious of cost pressures facing families this year, with a line-up that started at £18.

The store’s predicted best-seller is the £27 Barbie Pop Reveal doll, offering an “unboxing experience” that reveals one of four flavours – strawberry lemonade, fruit punch, watermelon crush or grape fizz.

LOL Magic Flyers, a new take on the ever-popular LOL doll, also capitalises on the package unboxing trend made popular on TikTok.

The £35 characters feature a bottle that shakes and lights up when touched, and can be repeatedly unboxed.

The list features toys for younger children, including the Disney Winnie and Piglet’s Treehouse and a classic Hamley Bear with a Harry Potter twist.

Hamleys top 10 toys for Christmas
Twister Air, which features in the Hamleys list of top 10 toys for Christmas (Hamleys/PA)

The popular Twister game comes in a new digital format this year that can be played via an app with the help of wrist and ankle bands, costing £25.

Lower tech toys on the list include £18 Marvel squishy TY Squish-A-Boos, and a traditional wooden bus costing £35.

Ms Kay said: “Given the ongoing challenges, we recognise the importance of providing parents with a range of pricing options, allowing them the flexibility to plan and purchase thoughtfully.”

The Hamleys top 10 Christmas toys list are:

Barbie Pop Reveal Fruit Series: Strawberry, Fruit Punch, Watermelon Crush, Grape Fizz, £27
LOL Magic Flyers, £35
TY Marvel 14” Squish-A-Boos (Asst), £18
Harry Potter Hamley Bears, £30
Beast Lab, £90
Hamleys Magic Moving Car, £40
Disney Winnie & Piglet’s Treehouse, £50
Hamleys Wooden Bus, £35
Paw Patrol Movie Skye Deluxe Vehicle, £50
Twister Air, £25