Mothercare swings to loss as it prepares to refinance debt

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Mothercare swings to loss as it prepares to refinance debt

By Press Association
Baby products brand Mothercare has revealed it swung to a loss over the latest year (Martin Rickett/PA)
Baby products brand Mothercare has revealed it swung to a loss over the latest year (Martin Rickett/PA)

Baby products brand Mothercare has revealed it swung to a loss over the latest year as it is set to complete a refinancing of its debts after interest rates shot up.

The retailer said it was taking longer to return to pre-pandemic sales levels.

Mothercare, which sells its ranges through retail giant Boots in the UK and has franchised stores across the globe, has been working on a transformation plan for a number of years.

It reported a 16% decline in worldwide retail sales to £322.7 million over the year to March, compared to £385.3 million the prior year.

The decline was driven by challenges in its Middle Eastern markets, which includes Qatar and the United Arab Emirates, as well as its exit from Russia following the conflict in Ukraine, the firm said.

It reported a statutory loss of £100,000 for the year, from a profit of £12.1 million the prior year.

The London-listed business undertook a major restructure at the start of 2020 which saw it shut its 79 UK stores.

The pandemic had a big impact on the group with its franchise partners having to clear old inventory, reduce costs and lower the level of investment it can make in Mothercare, it cautioned.

“This is likely to mean that the return to pre pandemic levels of trading will take longer and we are working with our partners to assist that recovery,” it said.

Mothercare said it expects to complete a refinancing of its debt shortly and is in discussions with a number of stakeholders and financing partners.

It comes after the interest rate on its existing £19.5 million four-year loan facility shot up to 19.2%.

It stressed it does not need additional liquidity, but that it would be “preferable to accommodate business development and unanticipated challenges”.

The group is targeting an operating profit of £10 million from its franchise operations.

Mothercare stock
Mothercare shut down its 79 UK stores after completing a major restructuring in 2020 (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Some 30 million babies are born each year across the globe, which presents opportunities for the brand, it said.

Mothercare said it is still not operating in eight of the top 10 markets in the world, ranked by wealth and birth rate.

Clive Whiley, Mothercare’s chairman, said: “We have a compelling market opportunity.

“Mothercare remains in an unparalleled position of being a highly trusted British heritage brand, with a significant opportunity to leverage this brand equity and grow our global presence beyond our existing franchise network.

“There is still work to do, but we are excited about the future prospects for Mothercare as we leave behind the turmoil of recent years.”

Mothercare hired chief executive Daniel Le Vesconte at the start of the year, but said his appointment was terminated after it failed to impact the business as expected. It is currently searching for a new boss to take the reigns.