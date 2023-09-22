Asos to shed light on transformation progress as sales set to fall

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Asos to shed light on transformation progress as sales set to fall

By Press Association
Asos will reveal its latest financial performance in an update next week (Asos/PA)
Asos will reveal its latest financial performance in an update next week (Asos/PA)

Asos investors will be hopeful the online fashion firm can show progress in its revival plans when it reports its latest trading figures next week.

It comes after a number of rival retailers, including Next and JD Sports, recorded positive sales updates in recent days, shrugging off wider concerns over consumer spending.

Asos will provide a trading statement for shareholders and analysts on its performance over the past financial year on Tuesday.

It comes after a difficult two years for the retail group, which has seen its shares tumble by almost 90% after it was bitten by weaker consumer demand due to the cost-of-living squeeze and a jump in its own supply chain costs.

In June, its shares dropped to their lowest for almost 14 years after it tapped its shareholders for £80 million and said it would borrow a further £275 million in order to bolster its finances.

Sports Direct delay results
Mike Ashley’s Frasers Group has built up a stake in Asos this year (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Asos previously said the funding boost would be used for its turnaround plan, which will include shaking up the company’s approach to buying and merchandising, and giving the firm more financial headroom.

Aarin Chiekrie, equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said: “The cash injection has provided some wiggle room to execute the ongoing transformation, so we’ll be looking out for early signs that it’s bearing fruit in next week’s trading update.

“With revenue declining at double-digit rates in the third quarter, profitability rather than growth is now the order of the day at Asos.”

Bosses at the company have pointed towards a double-digit decline in sales for the past year as it has been impacted by pressure on consumer budgets.

Analysts at Peel Hunt said they predict the company will have seen revenues of £3.52 billion for the year to August, dropping from £3.93 billion in the previous year.

The fall in sales has also seen the company build significant levels of stock, which have then had to be discounted, to the detriment of profitability.

The company has said it will focus more on improving its profitability in the short-term, so investors will be keen to see a reduction in stock levels and improvement in profit margins.

Peel Hunt’s John Stevenson and Jonathan Pritchard said: “While we can see potential for forecast momentum to turn positive on cost, margin and financing costs over the next six to 12 months, we expect sales momentum to remain challenging, albeit on an improving trend.”

The update also comes a month after Frasers Group, Mike Ashley’s retail vehicle, increased its stake in Asos once again to almost 17%.

Frasers is now the third largest shareholder behind Anders Povlsen, the owner of Denmark’s Bestseller chain, and Camelot Capital Partners.