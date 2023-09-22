FTSE 100 edges higher as pound continues weak spell

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
FTSE 100 edges higher as pound continues weak spell

By Press Association
The City’s multi-national firms benefited from the continued slump in the value of the pound (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
The City's multi-national firms benefited from the continued slump in the value of the pound (Kirsty O'Connor/PA)

London’s top index finished marginally higher on Friday but saw earlier gains fade away during a cautious session.

The City’s multi-national firms benefited from the continued slump in the value of the pound, which declined to its lowest level against the dollar for six months.

Sterling was knocked back by weaker-than-expected retail sales data for last month while flash PMI figures also suggested the UK’s private sector contracted faster than expected.

The FTSE 100 moved 0.07%, or 5.29 points, higher to finish at 7,683.91.

The pound was down O.31% at 1.225 US dollars and was 0.29% lower at 1.149 euros at market close in London.

Elsewhere in Europe, the markets also saw tentative trading sessions but closed instead a touch lower in the face of higher yields.

Germany’s Dax index was 0.09% lower for the day and the Cac 40 closed down 0.33%.

Stateside, the US markets recovered some ground after dramatic falls on Thursday as a result of worries over interest rates.

Axel Rudolph, analyst at IG, said: “Following a week which saw investors shed stocks at the fastest weekly rate in 2023 while US yields rallied to more than decade highs, stock indices stabilised near key technical support on short-covering into the weekend.

“Next week’s eurozone and US consumer confidence, business climate and unemployment data could trigger further sell-offs in global stock markets, though.”

FTSE 100
Mothercare shares were higher on Friday (Martin Ricketts/PA)

In company news, baby products brand Mothercare saw shares move higher despite swinging to a loss for the past year.

The group – which sells its ranges through retail giant Boots in the UK and has franchised stores across the globe – said it is set to complete a refinancing on its debts.

Shareholders hailed the news amid the firm’s continued transformation, driving shares 0.45p higher to 4.6p.

Pharmaceutical firm AstraZeneca made gains during the session after reporting encouraging results from an ongoing clinical trial on datopotamab deruxtecan, a drug designed to target breast cancer.

The drug, created in partnership with Daiichi Sankyo, led to “statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement” in slowing down a type of the cancer compared with chemotherapy.

Shares finished the day up 160p at 11,046p.

Restaurant firm Comptoir Group saw shares drop heavily after it revealed that “significant events outside of our direct control”, such as industrial action, knocked its sales.

The company, which runs 26 Lebanese restaurants through the Comptoir Libanais and Shawa brands, reported like-for-like sales growth of 6% for the past half-year as it said poor weather also held it back.

Shares were down at 1.125p at 6p the close.

Meanwhile, the price of a barrel of Brent crude rose by 0.32% to 93.69 US dollars (£76.45) as markets were closing in London.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were Ocado, up 43.4p to 691.2p, Rightmove, up 13.2p to 567.6p, Lloyds, up 0.92p to 45.34p, Hargreaves Lansdown, up 13.4p to 825p, and AstraZeneca, up 160p to 11,046p.

The biggest fallers on the FTSE 100 were Halma, down 76p to 1,949p, Entain, down 33p to 1,056p, Centrica, down 4.8p to 167.65p, B&M European, down 11.2p to 573.4p, and BAE Systems, down 18.5p to 1,011p.