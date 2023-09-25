Customers ‘shopping differently’ due to cost-of-living crisis, says Aldi boss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Customers ‘shopping differently’ due to cost-of-living crisis, says Aldi boss

By Press Association
An Aldi store in Marsh Lane Bootle, Liverpool. Aldi has revealed record sales for last year as it said the cost-of-living crisis was still impacting shopping habits (Peter Byrne/PA)
The boss of Aldi’s UK and Ireland business has said the cost-of-living crisis has changed shopping habits as the supermarket chain was boosted by shoppers seeking to reduce their grocery bills.

Giles Hurley, chief executive officer of Aldi UK and Ireland also said that “households are still under real pressure from higher living costs” as it reported its finances for last year.

Shoppers are making fewer trips to the supermarket, buying more own-branded items and are switching which supermarket chain they use more regularly, he added.

The German supermarket firm’s UK and Ireland business has reported annual sales of £15.5 billion for 2022, jumping from £13.6 billion in the previous year.

It also reported an operating profit of £178.7 million for the year, jumping from £60.2 million in 2021 on the back of increased sales.

Aldi chief executive officer Giles Hurley (Aldi / PA)
It added that more recent sales data, compiled by Kantar earlier this month, showed the business saw 17.1% growth year-on-year as shoppers seek to reduce the cost of their weekly shop.

Mr Hurley said: “said: “Although inflation is easing, households are still under real pressure from higher living costs.

“As a result, Britain is shopping very differently to how it did 18 months ago – fewer trips, more own label products, and switching supermarkets in search of better value.

“What we’re seeing is a new generation of savvy shoppers who’ve turned their back on traditional, full-price supermarkets in favour of transparent, low prices, which is what we’re famous for.

“That’s why we’re still welcoming more and more customers through our doors – people who come to us for our low prices but stay for the award-winning quality of our exclusive brands.”

It comes as the supermarket group, which currently has more than 1,000 UK shops, continues to expand around the country.

Aldi said on Monday that it plans to open a further 18 stores by the end of the year and has laid out plans to open up to 500 more shops across the UK over the longer term.