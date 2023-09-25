Brighton Pier says trade ‘unusually difficult’ amid strikes and wet weather

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Brighton Pier says trade ‘unusually difficult’ amid strikes and wet weather

By Press Association
The leisure group’s boss warned of persistent high inflation (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Brighton Pier Group has said trade in recent months has been “unusually difficult” after events such as weekend train strikes and wet weather affected the firm.

It came as the boss of the leisure group also highlighted that “persistent high inflation” and “cautious spending” from consumers led to a loss and weaker-than-expected sales in the first half of the year.

Shares in the company dropped in early trading as a result.

Brighton Pier told shareholders sales and earnings were “lower than expected” over in recent months.

The company blamed “the weekend train strikes, exacerbated by exceptionally poor weather in July and August, and the temporary restriction of access following a fire at a major hotel opposite the entrance to the pier towards the end of July” for recent weakness.

Sales declined to £12.3 million for the 12 weeks to September 17 from £12.6 million over the same period last year as a result.

Anne Ackford, chief executive officer, said: “The regular weekend train strikes in particular have reduced visitor numbers on the pier by 18% versus comparable weeks in 2022.

“Combined with the unseasonably wet weather and the hotel fire that disrupted sales on the Pier for the final two weeks of July (two of the top 10 trading weeks of the year), trading has been unusually difficult.

“The group continues to be cash-generative and has a robust balance sheet, making it well placed to weather the macroeconomic challenges and execute its longer-term growth strategy.”

It came after the company had already witness pressure over the first half of the year.

Brighton Pier reported a pre-tax loss of £1 million for the six months to June, as it also recorded revenue of £16.2 million, falling from £17.3 million a year earlier.

Ms Ackford added: “The group is navigating a challenging environment, with persistent high inflation and cautious spending by consumers negatively impacting trading.

“When combined with the ongoing cost pressures, this has resulted in the group recording lower than expected sales and earnings in the first half of 2023.”