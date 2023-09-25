European stocks tumble amid global investor jitters

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
European stocks tumble amid global investor jitters

By Press Association
European stocks tumbled on Monday amid worries over the global economy (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
European stocks tumbled on Monday as worries over the global economy and more bad news from China’s property market rocked the investor mood.

London’s FTSE 100 dropped by more than 100 points during the day with gambling and tobacco stocks among those notching up the biggest losses.

The blue-chip index closed 59.92 points lower, or 0.78%, to 7,623.99.

It came after the Bank of England and US Federal Reserve kept interest rates unchanged last week but indicated that further monetary policy tightening could be required if inflationary pressures remain.

Meanwhile, a new report from auditing giant KPMG cautioned that growth in the UK economy is set to slow throughout the remainder of the year and into 2024.

Michael Hewson, chief market analyst for CMC Markets UK, said: “European markets have got the week off to a poor start as concerns around sticky inflation, and low growth (stagflation), or recession have served to push yields higher and equity markets lower.

“Worries over the property sector in China aren’t helping either after it emerged Chinese property group Evergrande said it was struggling to organise a process to restructure its debt.

“This is prompting weakness in the basic resources sector, along with other companies exposed to the region, pulling the FTSE 100 to a one-week low.”

Entain’s revenues
Shares in Ladbrokes owner Entain tumbled after the gambling giant cut its expectations for online gaming revenues over the year (Mike Egerton/PA)

Germany’s top stock index, the Dax, dropped by 0.98%, and France’s Cac 40 fell by 0.85%.

Meanwhile, the pound hit a new six-month low against the US dollar, trading 0.2% lower to 1.225. Sterling was up 0.3% against the euro to 1.1531.

In company news, gambling giant Entain sunk to the bottom of the FTSE 100 after it told investors it is expecting online gaming revenues to have fallen over the year.

Online safer gambling measures and incoming UK regulations have contributed to a slowdown in spending, and it flagged a weaker-than-expected performance in its Australian and Italian markets.

Shares in the Coral and Ladbrokes owner were down by 13.1% at close.

Shares in tobacco giant Imperial Brands also tumbled on Monday amid reports that the Prime Minister is considering outlawing cigarettes for the next generation with tough anti-smoking measures emulating plans put forward in New Zealand.

Imperial Brand’s share price dropped by 5.7% at close, and shares in British American Tobacco were down by 3.3%.

In better news, shares in CRH leaped higher after the building materials firm said it had successfully transitioned to a primary listing on the US’s New York Stock Exchange amid efforts to grow the business and returns for shareholders.

It has retained a standard listing on the London Stock Exchange, where its share price was up by 5.1% at close.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were CRH, up 222p to 4,563p, IMI, up 30p to 1,500p, AstraZeneca, up 148p to 1,1194p, Pershing Square, up 32p to 3,032p, and Barratt Developments, up 4.5p to 472.1p.

The biggest fallers on the FTSE 100 were Entain, down 138p to 918p, Imperial Brands, down 98.5p to 1,639.5p, Ocado, down 34.2p to 657p, Burberry, down 90.5p to 1,914.5p, and British American Tobacco, down 88p to 2,622p.