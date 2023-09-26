Card Factory sees profit soar, but warns of tough conditions in Christmas run-up

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Card Factory sees profit soar, but warns of tough conditions in Christmas run-up

By Press Association
Christmas is a key period for the card retailer Card Factory (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Christmas is a key period for the card retailer Card Factory (Barrington Coombs/PA)

Retailer Card Factory has warned investors it faces a tough run-up to Christmas with the economy facing a potential downturn, but said it was well placed to weather the problems.

The card seller said that it comes to the run-up in a decent position. In the six months to the end of July pre-tax profit soared 73% to £24.7 million, and its Valentine’s, Father’s Day and Mother’s Day ranges outperformed the previous year.

But chief executive Darcy Willson-Rymer warned that the “economic backdrop” is challenging at the moment.

Card Factory is already preparing for the busy Christmas period, and is reorganising the displays in five stores ahead of the holidays.

“We are well prepared for our key Christmas trading season. Our Christmas programme has now launched and includes our first fully integrated marketing campaign,” the company said.

It said that all the stock it wants for Christmas has been manufactured so that it can be delivered on time, and the company has not yet had any problems with the logistics needed to get products made abroad to its shops.

It is also recruiting staff for the period.

Mr Willson-Rymer said: “Our value and quality proposition and the strength of our store estate resonates with customers and positions us well to navigate the challenging economic backdrop in the run-up to the Christmas trading season.

“Continued leveraging of the insights gathered from our investment in customer data is enabling us to evolve and optimise our store formats and ranges across cards, gifts and celebration essentials, all underpinned by our discipline in maintaining a resilient financial position.”

The business said revenue rose 11.5% in the six months to the end of July to £220.8 million.

Like-for-like sales increased by 10.5% in Card Factory shops, in part thanks to price rises, but online sales dropped 13.1%.

“We are delighted to announce a strong performance in the first six months of this year,” Mr Willson-Rymer said.

The business has performed in line with expectations since its last update in August.