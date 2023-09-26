AG Barr toasts higher profits in ‘strong’ first half

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

AG Barr toasts higher profits in ‘strong’ first half

By Press Association
Irn-Bru maker AG Barr has notched up a hike in half-year profits as sales shrugged off soggy summer weather thanks to strong demand and price hikes (AG Barr/PA)
Irn-Bru maker AG Barr has notched up a hike in half-year profits as sales shrugged off soggy summer weather thanks to strong demand and price hikes (AG Barr/PA)

Irn-Bru maker AG Barr has notched up a hike in half-year profits as sales shrugged off soggy summer weather thanks to strong demand and price hikes.

The Scottish group hailed a “strong” first half, with pre-tax profits up 12.6% to £27.8 million in the six months to July 30, up 6.7% on an underlying basis to £27 million.

Like-for-like sales rose 10.4%, which it said was boosted as its cocktail mixes proved a popular tipple, while demand was also robust for its soft drink portfolio, including Irn-Bru and Rubicon.

It said price hikes also helped drive total revenue growth – up 33.2% to £210.4 million – which comes amid “sustained price inflation” in the wider soft drinks market.

But unlike the wider market, AG Barr said it also saw an increase in sales by volume, as it reined in price hikes.

“We chose not to pass on the full impact of cost inflation to customers in order to remain focused on offering consumers great value, affordable brands in an uncertain and challenging economic environment,” it said.

The Cumbernauld-based group said that despite wet weather in the peak trading months of July and August, it remains on track for its recently hiked full-year outlook.

The results come after long-standing chief executive Roger White announced last month that he was set to retire after 21 years.

Mr White will step down as chief executive by August next year.

Mr White said: “We have made significant financial and strategic progress in the first half and have exciting plans in place for the balance of the year to sustain our growth momentum.

“We remain confident in delivering a full-year profit performance in line with our recently increased market expectations and are well positioned to deliver strong shareholder returns for the long term.”

The group is gearing up for a raft of new brand launches over its second half, including the roll-out of its new energy drink, PWR-BRU, which was unveiled in August.