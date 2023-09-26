Galaxy cuts chocolate bar size in latest ‘shrinkflation’ to hit shoppers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Galaxy cuts chocolate bar size in latest ‘shrinkflation’ to hit shoppers

By Press Association
Galaxy has cut the size of its chocolate bars while raising the price in another example of so-called ‘shrinkflation’ (PA)
Galaxy has cut the size of its chocolate bars while raising the price in another example of so-called ‘shrinkflation’.

The chocolate brand, owned by food conglomerate Mars Inc, has reduced the weight of its Smooth Milk bars from 110g to 100g.

The price has also increased to £1.25 in Tesco, up from 99p for the 110g version last July.

A Galaxy spokesman said: “We have been actively trying to find ways to absorb the rising costs of raw materials and operations, as we know the increase in the cost of living has impacted both consumers and businesses across the UK.

A smaller yoghurt beside a bigger one
Shrinkflation has become increasingly widespread as manufacturers battle with soaring wholesale costs (Alamy/PA)

“Unfortunately, the growing pressures mean that more needs to be done. Reducing the size of our products is not a decision we have taken lightly but it is necessary for shoppers to still be able to enjoy their favourite Galaxy treats without compromising on quality or taste.”

Shrinkflation has become increasingly widespread as manufacturers battle with soaring wholesale costs, with food inflation peaking at 19.1% in March, according to government figures.

A survey by consumer group Which? in July found two thirds had noticed shrinkflation on everyday products, including Lurpak butter and Whiskas cat food.

Consumers said chocolate was the item they noticed most was coming in smaller portions, mentioning Penguin multipacks, which now include seven biscuits rather than eight, and Quality Street tubs, which have shrunk from 650g to 600g.