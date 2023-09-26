Hobbycraft to open seven new shops as crafting demand jumps

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Hobbycraft to open seven new shops as crafting demand jumps

By Press Association
Hobbycraft has said it will open seven new shops (Hobbycraft/PA)
Hobbycraft has revealed plans to open new stores after stronger demand for arts and crafts boosted sales over the past six months.

The crafting retailer, which runs more than 100 stores across the UK, said it will open seven new shops by the end of 2023.

It came as the company recorded an acceleration in sales growth, as demand for arts and crafts products has risen as consumers have come under pressure from rising household costs.

Hobbycraft said total sales grew by 8.9% over the 26 weeks to August, on the back of 7.4% like-for-like growth.

Woman wearing a red apron and smiling at the camera
Hobbycraft said sales grew 8.9% over the 26 weeks to August (Paul Michael Hughes/PA)

It said sales were higher across both its online business and physical stores.

On Wednesday, the business also confirmed its financial results for the year to February 19.

Sales rose by 3.9% to £211.1 million compared with the previous year.

It added that sales were 1% below pre-pandemic levels after it witnessed a 15% decline in shopper footfall.

Dominic Jordan, chief executive officer of Hobbycraft, said: “While the macroeconomic market challenges persist, we continue to deliver on our strategy and drive sustainable growth.

“This includes driving further improvements in our product ranges to satisfy the needs of craft enthusiasts and stay ahead of the competition.

“We are also accelerating the growth of our own-brand range which will see us bring further product innovation, value and inspiration, supported by our growing social media presence and additional new stores.

“Our strategy to become the main destination for crafting inspiration will be driven by our colleagues as we showcase their incredible knowledge and passion for crafting.”