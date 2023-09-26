Turkish cosmetic surgery clinics advertisements banned for being ‘irresponsible’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Turkish cosmetic surgery clinics advertisements banned for being ‘irresponsible’

By Press Association
The ASA has banned three ads for cosmetic surgery clinics in Turkey that appeared on Facebook (Alamy/PA)
Ads for three cosmetic clinics in Turkey have been banned in the UK for “irresponsibly trivialising” the decision to go abroad for surgery.

An ad for AsproMED, seen in May, read: “Are you ready to unleash your inner beauty, dear friend? Look no further than AsproMED, your trusted partner in the realm of medical tourism! Let us guide you towards the path of radiant transformation!”

The ad for AsproMED banned by the ASA (ASA/PA)

The ad included a photo of a slim woman holding a balloon while she pointed to her stomach, together with a smaller illustration of a gastric balloon in a stomach, while text underneath stated: “4, 5 Stars Hotel + Travel to Istanbul + Professional Team.”

A further image featured the Hagia Sophia skyline with several boats in front of it.

The second ad, for ClinicHaus Health, featured the caption “Rhinoplasty surgery, one of the most successful doctors in the world … Fill out the form now for the big summer campaign VIP transfer 5 star package Holiday in the most beautiful city in the world.”

The ClinicHaus ad
The ClinicHaus ad (ASA/PA)

A third ad for Erdem Clinic stated: “Don’t let your nose overshadow your face. Get the look you dream of with Nose Job treatment. Choose to be the greater beauty that you can be,” while additional text offered up to 30% discounts on combined operations.

The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) investigated the ads, all paid for on Facebook and seen in May, for making irresponsible claims and misleadingly omitting information about the need for medical pre-consultations.

The AsproMed and Erdem clinics did not respond to the ASA’s investigations.

ClinicHaus Health said it had legal certification and authorisation from the Turkish government, and as part of the medical tourism industry offered summer deals from time to time.

Meta said it did not have any comment on the ads.

An ASA spokesman said: “We know that consumers are increasingly looking at going abroad for cosmetic surgery due to cost or ease of access and, while many people may be happy with the results, there are still inherent risks.

“That’s why it’s so important that ads for these services aren’t misleading or irresponsible, and why this is a high priority area for the ASA.

“Advertisers targeting people in the UK need to ensure that they’re following the Code, even if the service isn’t based here. They mustn’t trivialise the decision to get cosmetic surgery or put people under pressure to take up time limited offers. They should also make clear the need for a pre-consultation, including where it will take place.

“We’re continuing to monitor the situation, with more investigations underway, and we’re preparing further regulatory action for the near future.”