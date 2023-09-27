Pendragon reveals profits leap amid three-way bidding battle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Pendragon reveals profits leap amid three-way bidding battle

By Press Association
Pendragon, owner of the Stratstone brand, has posted higher half-year profits (Peter Byrne/PA
Car dealership Pendragon has posted higher half-year profits as the group finds itself at the centre of a three-way takeover tussle.

Its half-year figures, which come just hours after it revealed a rival bid approach from US car retail giant AutoNation, show pre-tax profits rising 10.6% to £36.4 million in the six months to June 30.

The owner of the Stratstone and Evans Halshaw dealership brands said like-for-like revenues lifted 15.5% in a “strong” first half, which it said came “despite what remain challenging economic conditions, with pressure from higher interest rates and ongoing elevated levels of cost inflation”.

On Tuesday evening, Pendragon said AutoNation had put in an unsolicited takeover proposal worth around £447 million or 32p a share in cash.

Pendragon had said last week that it would sell its UK motor and leasing businesses to US motor group Lithia Motors for £250 million, valuing Pendragon at 27.4p a share.

But Pendragon shareholder Hedin, which owns a 28% stake, then launched a joint unsolicited bid with Penske, which owns Britain’s bigger motor dealer, Sytner.

Pendragon rejected an initial 28p a share approach from the pair but then received a further proposed bid worth 32p a share and said it would consider the sweetened offer.

The offer from AutoNation has matched the latest offer from Hedin and Penske and is also in cash.

On Wednesday, Pendragon said it was looking at all three proposals “in consultation with shareholders”.

“We will provide a further update at the appropriate time,” it added.

AutoNation is the largest car dealer in the US, with a Nasdaq stock market valuation of around 25.8 billion US dollars (£20.8 billion).

It was founded by entrepreneur Wayne Huizenga in Florida in 1996 and has grown to span about 300 dealerships across America.

The bidding battle marks the culmination of a lengthy period of takeover interest for Pendragon.

It was approached by Swedish motor company Hedin Group last September with a possible takeover offer worth £400 million, or 29p per share.

The group, owned by Anders Hedin, was handed an extension to firm up a bid but it did not result in a sale.

It came after Pendragon was forced to reject a bid of more than £400 million from an unnamed international company in August last year after being unable to get hold of one of its biggest shareholders.

It said at the time that it had managed to get the support of four of the five shareholders but could not get through to the fifth.