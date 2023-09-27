Credit card and personal loan costs on the rise, website finds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Credit card and personal loan costs on the rise, website finds

By Press Association
Credit card and personal loan costs for new borrowing have jumped in recent months, according to analysis by Moneyfacts (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Credit card and personal loan costs for new borrowing have jumped in recent months, according to analysis by a financial information website.

Looking at the credit card market, the average purchase APR (annual percentage rate), including card fees, rose to the highest level on Moneyfacts’ records in September, at 31.8%.

Moneyfacts’ records go back to June 2006.

Credit card borrowers may also find they have shorter periods before interest kicks in.

The average interest-free balance transfer term on credit cards fell to 543 days in September, from 553 days in June, marking the shortest period since March 2021.

The typical percentage fee for transferring the balance was 2.29% in September, up from 2.26% in June.

The average cost of taking out a £10,000 loan over five years is the highest in more than a decade (since January 2012), at 8.4%.

Rachel Springall, a finance expert at Moneyfacts, said it now costs nearly £800 more in interest to take out a £10,000 loan over five years than it would have done on average in September 2022.

Ms Springall said: “Consumers looking for a new credit card, perhaps for them to spread the cost of their purchases in the run-up to the festive season, would be wise to compare deals now.

“It’s also important they take time to check their credit score before they apply.

“If borrowers are struggling with their debts, it is imperative they speak to their provider and seek advice if they are worried about missing any repayments.”