Average five-year fixed mortgage rate is edging back down towards 6% mark

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Average five-year fixed mortgage rate is edging back down towards 6% mark

By Press Association
The Bank of England paused its run of base rate rises last week (Gareth Fuller/PA)
The Bank of England paused its run of base rate rises last week (Gareth Fuller/PA)

The average five-year fixed-rate homeowner mortgage is edging closer to falling back below the 6% mark, according to figures from a financial information website.

Across all deposit sizes on the market, the average five-year fixed-rate homeowner mortgage is 6.03%, edging down from 6.04% on Tuesday, Moneyfacts said.

The last time the average five-year fixed deal was below 6% was on July 3, when it stood at 5.97%.

The average two-year fixed residential mortgage rate is 6.53%, down from an average rate of 6.54% on Tuesday.

Some major mortgage lenders have been cutting rates this week, with the Bank of England base rate being left unchanged at 5.25% last Thursday.

Mortgage borrowers with chunkier deposits can choose from five-year fixes at rates below 5%.

On Wednesday,  HSBC UK reduced a selection of mortgage rates by up to 0.16 percentage points.

Among the deals, it is offering borrowers with a 40% deposit a five-year fixed-rate mortgage at 4.93%, with a £999 fee, which is 0.96 percentage points lower than in July.

It has also added £350 cashback to selected five-year fixed rates for those moving home.

An HSBC UK spokesperson said: “Following review, we are pleased to announce more cuts to mortgage rates across our residential mortgage range for new and existing customers.”

The spokesperson added: “There are a number of factors taken into account when we set rates, including swap rates and market conditions.”

On Tuesday, Santander UK reduced selected mortgage rates by up to 0.50 percentage points.

The new deals include a five-year fixed rate at 4.95% with a £999 product fee for people with a 40% deposit, down from 5.10% previously.

Matt Smith, a mortgage expert at property website Rightmove, said: “Following the positive news on inflation and the Bank’s decision to hold the base rate, we have seen swap rates, the underlying costs of fixed-rate mortgages, stabilise.

“The important takeaway from last week for those looking to take out a mortgage soon is that the expectation that the base rate has now peaked is now the predominant view of the market, although there is still a sizeable but decreasing risk that we may see one more increase this winter.

“As we approach the final quarter of this year, we are likely to see continued stability in the mortgage market persist with rates continuing to gradually drop and more lenders likely to offer sub-5% deals.

“After what has been a rollercoaster 12 months for mortgage rates since the mini-budget, this will be welcome respite for home movers after what continues to be a difficult adjustment from the prolonged period of ultra-low rates.”