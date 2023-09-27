Ryanair boss says UK air traffic control is worst in Europe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ryanair boss says UK air traffic control is worst in Europe

By Press Association
The UK’s air traffic control (ATC) system is the worst in Europe, the boss of Ryanair has claimed (Nicholas.T.Ansell/PA)
The UK’s air traffic control (ATC) system is the worst in Europe, the boss of Ryanair has claimed.

Michael O’Leary made the comment as he launched a tirade calling for National Air Traffic Services (Nats) chief executive Martin Rolfe to be sacked.

Ryanair was among the airlines affected when a Nats technical glitch caused major disruption across UK airports on August 28.

The ATC provider has also repeatedly suffered problems at Gatwick, which it attributed to staff shortages in the control tower.

At a press conference in the City of London, Mr O’Leary said: “The UK ATC network is by far and away the least productive, most inefficient of the European ATCs.”

He accused Mr Rolfe of “piss poor performance”, and claimed he is “incompetent and should be sacked”.

He added: “How he continues to get away with it is a mystery to us.”

Mr O’Leary suggested that Nats “isn’t understaffed”, but employs many controllers who “just don’t show up to work.”.

He said: “The only time we have significant Nats capacity shortages are on a Saturday morning or the day after England play a football match, and then miraculously they’re short staffed.

On Monday, Nats said 30% of its Gatwick control tower staff were unavailable for “a variety of medical reasons including Covid”, leading to the airport capping the number of flights that can operate.

Mr O’Leary described this as “the latest in a long line of excuses”, adding: “I don’t believe it’s Covid sickness, it’s just more Nats mismanagement”.

He suggested the company should be able to cope with the reduction in available workers by using overtime.

“It’s not like leprosy has riddled the building,” he commented.

Ryanair said it would not be cancelling any of its flights at Gatwick due to the cap.

Mr O’Leary claimed airlines “don’t need that much ATC any more” as modern aircraft “talk to each other”.

He added: “The plane does it all automatically now.

“Generally the people in the tower at Gatwick just get in the way.”

In July, Ryanair withdrew from an aviation strategy group established by the UK Government.

On Wednesday, Mr O’Leary said one of the first questions Ryanair asked at the Aviation Council was what are Nats doing to ensure they have enough staff.

He said aviation minister Baroness Vere “assured us that Martin Rolfe was on the job”.

Nats previously said it is “working in line” with a staffing plan agreed with Gatwick bosses when it took over the provision of ATC services at the airport in October 2022, which includes training further controllers.